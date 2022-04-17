The All Progressives Congress has lost one of its strong members in Bauchi state to the opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party

This is as the Rt. Hon. Abubakar Sulaiman, Speaker of Bauchi State House of Assembly, dumped the ruling party for the PDP

Meanwhile, the development which stunned members of the party in the state was made known during the Ramadan evening meal

The Speaker of the Bauchi State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Abubakar Sulaiman has dumped the All Progressives Congress for the ruling Peoples Democratic Party in the state.

Sulaiman was elected as a lawmaker to represent Ningi Constituency in 2019 under the APC platform.

The Punch reports that Sulaiman who is also the chairman, conference of speakers of state legislatures of Nigeria, made his defection known during a Ramadan breaking of fast (Iftar) dinner hosted by Governor Bala Mohammed, which was held at the Government House, Bauchi late Saturday night, April 16.

The event was attended by PDP stakeholders from Ningi, Toro, Warji and Dass local Government Areas of the State.

In a short video of the event which was obtained by early Sunday morning, the Speaker, in his speech at the Iftar, was heard introducing the chairman of the PDP in the state, Hamza Akuyam, as 'chairman of our great party, the PDP.'

Suleiman went on further to say:

“I know there have been speculations, people have been saying that, ‘he has decamped to the PDP,’ others said, ‘no he has not decamped.

“But today in this place, I want to happily announce to you all that I am now a member of the PDP.”

Immediately he announced his defection, the whole gathering erupted in cheers.

Why he joined the PDP

According to him, my decision to join the PDP in the state was as a result of the exemplary leadership style of Governor Mohammed and his commitment to transform the state.

