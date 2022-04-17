Governor Wike has said he will not dump the PDP for another party even if he fails to get the opposition party's 2023 presidential ticket

The Rivers state governor said he has been a member of the party since 1998 and has never left for another party at any point in time

Nevertheless, Wike begged stakeholders of the PDP to support him to get the presidential ticket, adding that he remains the only one capable of defeating the ruling APC in 2023

Minna, Niger state - Nyesom Wike, governor of Rivers state and 2023 presidential aspirant, has said that he would not leave the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for any other party, even if he does not win the presidential ticket.

He said this while addressing stakeholders of the Niger state chapter of the PDP on his intention to contest for president at the party secretariat in Minna on Saturday, April 16, Premium Times reported.

Governor Wike said he is the only one who can help the PDP defeat the ruling APC in the 2023 presidential election. Photo credit: Gov Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON

Source: Facebook

Nevertheless, Governor Wike solicited stakeholders’ support in the state party to enable him to emerge as the flagbearer of the party.

2023: I'm the only who can defeat APC, Wike boasts

The Rivers state governor said he is the only candidate who is capable of defeating the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the 2023 presidential election.

His words:

“I am here today to tell you that I have made myself available to run for the seat of the president of this country under our party, PDP, I have been a member of the PDP since 1988, I have never left the party and I will never leave.

“I can become the president if I get the mandate of delegates to make me the flag bearer. The country needs someone who will see white and call it white and black and call it black and that person is me."

The governor also said there was nothing wrong with consensus candidate if it is based on equity, justice and fairness.

2023: Wike shuns Obaseki, Shaibu in Edo

Meanwhile, the ongoing war between Governor Wike and his colleague in Edo state, Godwin Obaseki, continued on Thursday, April 14, when the former visited Benin city.

Wike was in Benin for “consultations” with stakeholders of the PDP on his presidential bid. The Rivers governor did not pay a courtesy visit to Obaseki, nor did the Edo governor and his deputy attend Wike's meeting.

Wike was also said to have avoided the Edo secretariat of the PDP in Benin. The state chairman, Dr Tony Aziegbemi, is Obaseki’s loyalist.

