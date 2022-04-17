Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state on Sunday, April 17, directed all his political appointees that want to contest for elections in 2023 to resign.

The governor's Chief Press Secretary, Abba Anwar, said the appointees are given between now and Monday, April 18 to tender their resignation.

Commissioners and other appointees who want to contest elective offices in 2023 resigned from Ganduje's government. Photo credit: Abubakar Aminu Ibrahim

Source: Facebook

He said the directive was to comply with the provision of section 84(12) of the newly amended Electoral Act.

Following the directive, commissioners and other appointees in the governor's cabinet have been announcing their resignations.

Here is a list of those who have resigned, according to Abubakar Aminu Ibrahim, Ganduje's special assistant on social media:

1. Musa Ilyasu Kwankwaso

Hon. Musa Ilyasu Kwankwaso, the commissioner for rural areas resigned from his position to contest for the Federal House of Assembly representing Kura/Madobi and Garun Malam.

2. Nura Muhammad Dankadai

Hon. Nura Muhammad Dankadei, commissioner of budget of Kano state, resigned from his position to contest for the Federal House of Assembly representing Tudunwada and Doguwa.

3. Murtala Sule Garo

Hon. Murtala Sule Garo, the commissioner of local government resigned from his position to contest for governor of Kano state on the platform of the APC.

4. Mukhtar Ishaq Yakasai

Hon. Mukhtar Ishaq Yakasai, the commissioner of special works, resigned from his position to contest for the Federal House of Assembly representing Birni local government.

5. Sanusi Said Kiru

Hon. Sanusi Said Kiru, the commissioner of education resigned from his position to contest for the Federal House of Assembly representing Kiru and Bebeji local government.

6. Ibrahim Ahmad Karaye

Hon. Ibrahim Ahmad Karaye, the commissioner of culture and tourism, resigned from his position to contest for the Federal House of Assembly representing Karaye and Rogo.

7. Mahmoud Muhammad Santsi

Hon. Mahmoud Muhammad Santsi, the commissioner of transport, resigned from his position to contest for the Federal House of Assembly representing Gabawa and Gezawa local government.

8. Abdullahi M Gwarzo Babangandu

Hon. Abdullahi M Gwarzo Babangandu, the managing director of the Refuse Management and Sanitation Board (REMASAB) resigned from his position to contest for the Federal House of Assembly representing Gwarzo and Kabo local government.

9. Ali Bullet

Malam Ali Bullet, the advisor to the governor on transport, resigned from his position to contest for state House of Assembly representing Tudunwada local government.

10. Aliyu Musa Aliyu Kibiya

Dr. Aliyu Musa Aliyu Kibiya, Chief Director of Hisba Commission, resigned from his position to contest for the Federal House of Assembly representing Rano, Kibiya and Bunkure in APC.

11. Ahmad Dauda Lawan

Comrade. Ahmad Dauda Lawan, the SSA Public Infrastructure, also followed the footsteps of those who keep their positions to contest for state House of Assembly in Tarauni local government.

2023: Resign now if you want to contest, Governor Masari tells cabinet

In a related development, Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina state has issued a note of warning to members of his cabinet to resign if they want to contest for a political position at the 2023 general elections.

According to the governor, it is expedient that the statutory provision of the new electoral act must be followed by members of his cabinet and other political appointees.

He made this pronouncement at a media parley with journalists on Tuesday, March 15, shortly after a meeting with his cabinet members, which also included the presence of his deputy, Alhaji Mannir Yakubu.

Source: Legit.ng