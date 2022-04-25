2023 presidential aspirants in the two major political parties in Nigeria are already setting up their campaign teams

Both the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have dozens of aspirants already

The aspirants have carefully picked out experienced campaign coordinators with wide network of contacts

FCT, Abuja - As Nigeria prepares for the 2023 general elections, some politicians have been appointed to lead the campaign of certain aspirants

The politicians cut across the various political parties working for their principals to emerge as the presidential candidate of their respective parties.

Ranking senator, Mohammed Ali Ndume is one of the director-generals in the ruling APC. Photo credit: @NGRSenate

Source: Twitter

Among them are ranking senators, seasoned politicians as well as former political office holders

They include:

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

1. Senator Kabiru Gaya (Yemi Osinbajo campaign)

Senator Kabiru Ibrahim Gaya representing Kano South senatorial district is the director-general of the Yemi Osinbajo campaign, known as The Progressive Project. A seasoned politician, Gaya's appointment is expected to help the vice president gain inroads into the northwest delegates of the APC and get their support ahead of the party's presidential primary election.

2. Senator Gabriel Suswam (Udom Emmanuel campaign)

Former governor of Benue state, Senator Gabriel Suswam, is the chairman of Governor Udom Emmanuel's presidential campaign council. Suswam is expected to bring his experience to bear in helping the Akwa Ibom state governor achieve his aim of winning the PDP presidential primary ticket ahead of the 2023 polls.

3. Abdulmumin Jibrin (Bola Tinubu campaign)

Abdulmumin Jibrin, a former member of the House of Representatives from Kano state is the Director-General of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu's Support Groups Management Council. Jibrin has been very vocal and visible in marketing his principal to APC members and by extension, all Nigerians in the past few weeks.

4. Senator Tunde Ogbeha (Aminu Tambuwal campaign)

Senator Tunde Ogbeha is the chairman of the Aminu Waziri Tambuwal presidential campaign. Ogbeha, 75, is a very experienced politician and a retired general from Kogi state, who was administrator of Akwa Ibom state and then of Bendel state during the military rule of General Ibrahim Babangida. He later had a stint in the Nigerian Senate.

5. Senator Jonathan Zwingina (Yahaya Bello campaign)

Adamawa-born Senator Jonathan Zwingina is the national coordinator of the Yahaya Bello Presidential Campaign Organisation. Zwingina, a former Deputy Senate Majority Leader, served as the director-general of the Moshood Abiola campaign organisation in 1993. His appointment is seen as a major game-changer for the Kogi state governor.

6. High Chief Raymond Dokpesi (Atiku Abubakar campaign)

Edo-born High Chief Raymond Dokpesi, a former chairman of Daar Communications, is the leader of the technical committee, Atiku Abubakar presidential campaign. Dokpesi has been at the forefront of the Atiku campaign team, promoting his principal and insisting on no zoning in the PDP.

7. Senator Ali Ndume (Chibuike Amaechi campaign)

Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume is the Director General Of Rt Hon Chibuike Amaechi Presidential Campaign Organisation. Ndume who is the current Senate chairman committee on army, recently stated that the Amaechi presidency is his personal project and he will ensure the former governor of Rivers state emerges as the next president of Nigeria.

2023: Old generation should step aside, says Ex-President Obasanjo

Meanwhile, former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Monday, February 21 called on the old generation of Nigerians to give way to the younger breeds in the building of a prosperous Nigeria.

According to him, rather than competition, the old generation should collaborate with the younger ones and provide them with the requisite knowledge and experience to transform the country for the better.

He made the comment while speaking virtually at the 2022 annual lecture of the Murtala Muhammed Foundation with the theme, ‘Beyond Boko Haram: Addressing insurgency, banditry, and kidnapping across Nigeria.’

Nigeria requires fresh, patriotic perspectives, says Olawepo-Hashim

In a related development, a presidential aspirant under the APC, Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim has stated that Nigeria’s problems require a fresh and patriotic perspective as Nigerians search for who leads the nation in the next presidential election in 2023.

In a press statement sent to Legit.ng on Wednesday, February 2, Olawepo-Hashim explained that issues such as insecurity, unemployment, poverty, and infrastructural decay, cannot be solved by politics as usual, but through fresh and critical thinking.

He maintained that the brand of politics without ideas that is centred on selfishness, propelled by greed, mediocrity, and sycophancy must now give way if Nigeria is to regain her greatness.

Source: Legit.ng