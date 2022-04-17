The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has lost one of its prominent members, Muraina Ajibola, to the APC in Oyo state

Ajibola is the House of Representatives member representing Ibarapa Central and North Federal Constituency

Akin Alabi, the House of Reps member representing Egbeda/Ona-Ara Federal Constituency made the disclosure in a tweet on Sunday, April 17

Oyo state - Muraina Ajibola, the House of Representatives member representing Ibarapa Central and North Federal Constituency has reportedly dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The lawmaker's defection was disclosed by Akin Alabi, the House of Reps member representing Egbeda/Ona-Ara Federal Constituency and a member of the ruling APC in a tweet sighted by Legit.ng on Sunday, April 17.

PDP House of Reps member from Oyo state, Muraina Ajibola, joins the APC ahead of 2023. Photo credit: @akinalabi

Source: Twitter

Alabi tweeted:

"After dumping the PDP, we welcome the former House Committee on Petroleum (Upstream), Hon. Muraina Ajibola to the APC in Oyo State."

There are speculations that Ajibola joined the APC following his failed bid to get the party's ticket to return to the House in 2023.

Rumours also have it that the ruling APC has assured the lawmaker of the ticket to return to the House in the next general elections.

Nigerians react

Josh Ajileye, @masterjosh88, said:

"Muraina ke? I'm surprised! He has been a loyal PDP member."

VETERINARIAN, @BasitOgunjimi, said:

"Lol, Hon. Saubana!!! This man has been in the house for about 12years now under the platform of PDP. I guess he decamped because he might not get ticket under PDP to contest again."

Everything Gugu, @GMB_gist, said:

"The move Is just like from fry pan to fire, he doesn't stand a chance of getting the ticket, he knew APC get many vacancy, lets discuss the truth of the matter."

2023: Popular governorship aspirant dumps APC, defects to PDP in Oyo state

In a related development, one of the leading governorship aspirants in the APC in Oyo state in 2018, Mogaji Joseph Tegbe, has defected to the PDP.

This development came on the heels of the continued crisis within the APC which has claimed its first casualty.

Tegbe's defection was reportedly perfected late Tuesday night, April 12, after months of intense pressure.

Source: Legit.ng