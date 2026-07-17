A parrot picked Argentina to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup final after choosing food placed under the country's flag before the match

The parrot ignored Spain's flag and walked straight to the food under Argentina's flag, making its World Cup final prediction

The parrot's prediction has gone viral online as football fans wait for the 2026 FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and Spain

As the 2026 FIFA World Cup final between Spain and Argentina is set to kick off on 19 July 2026, a parrot has wasted no time in picking one of the two teams to win the tournament.

The tournament, which started weeks ago, has seen many teams from different continents compete against one another in the hope of reaching the 2026 FIFA World Cup final.

Watch as parrot predicts winner of Spain vs Argentina 2026 FIFA World Cup final. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Getty Images/FIFA/Omar Vega

Source: Getty Images

Parrot predicts 2026 FIFA World Cup winner

After Argentina defeated England and Spain defeated a strong opponent in their respective semifinal matches, both teams secured their places in the final.

Ahead of the match, many football fans have predicted who the likely winner will be. Amid the predictions, a parrot has also been used to predict which of the two teams, Argentina or Spain, will win the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

In a TikTok video, the parrot was placed inside its cage with the flags of Argentina and Spain positioned above two separate plates of food.

Spain vs Argentina: Parrot predicts winner

Without wasting time, the parrot immediately moved toward the plate beneath the Argentina flag and began eating from it, suggesting that Argentina could emerge as the winner of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Watch the video showing the moment the parrot picked a team below.

Spain vs Argentina: Grok AI predicts winner

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Grok AI predicted Spain to beat Argentina in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final.

The AI said Spain would win the match 2-1 and become world champions. After the prediction was shared on social media, many football fans reacted and shared their own opinions on who would win the final.

Source: Legit.ng