A Nigerian lady has shared a hilarious interaction she had with the popular artificial intelligence tool, ChatGPT, on TikTok

The lady asked the AI assistant to read a particular Bible passage in the Yoruba language using its interactive voice mode

The AI's highly robotic, heavily accented attempt to pronounce the tonal Yoruba words left social media users in stitches

A Nigerian lady has captured an AI struggle in a viral video, sharing the funny moment when she asked ChatGPT to read a famous Bible passage in Yoruba.

Yoruba, a highly tonal language in which meaning heavily relies on accents (ìró ohùn), presents a notorious challenge for digital speech synthesizers like ChatGPT.

Lady tells ChatGPT to read a Bible passage in Yoruba. Photo credit: lifeof_gems/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Lady records ChatGPT reading the Bible

In the video, which has been making the rounds on Instagram, the lady, with the username lifeof_gbems, initiated a voice conversation with the AI, asking:

"Hey Chat, can you read Psalm 23 for me in Yoruba?"

ChatGPT confidently accepted the task, starting off with a written translation on the screen and speaking the words aloud.

However, instead of the rich, expressive tones typical of the Yoruba language, the AI voice bot began reading the scripture with a thick, struggling, and robotic foreign accent:

The AI completely flattened the pronunciation, stripping the words of their natural phonetic flow and turning the sacred text into a struggle-filled, comedic crawl.

Unable to hold back her amusement, the lady quickly interrupted the voice assistant. She typed a humorous reply into the chatbox:

"May God forgive you. 😂"

Reactions as CHATGPT reads the Bible

Legit.ng compiled reactions from netizens who watched the video. Some of the comments are below:

samielsiji said:

"God have mercy on us!"

_afolashade said:

"Sounds like Kunle Remi voice. 😂😂"

softlife_mamaa36 said:

"I trust Alexa… she will tell you I don’t speak Yoruba. 😂😂😂😂"

wholesalebeautyhub_uk said:

"I played this for my mum, and she couldn’t stop laughing. 😂😂😂"

Watch the video below:

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Source: Legit.ng