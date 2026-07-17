The US adds Uganda to its Level 4: Do Not Travel list amid escalating security concerns

Ten African nations now face the highest travel advisory due to terrorism, civil unrest, and health risks

Travel advisories influence international travel, investments, and security efforts across the continent

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The United States has expanded its highest travel advisory for Africa after adding Uganda to its Level 4: Do Not Travel list, bringing the total number of African countries under the warning to 10.

The latest update from the U.S. Department of State urges American citizens to avoid travelling to these destinations due to severe security or public health risks.

The advisory also reflects situations where the U.S. government may be unable to provide adequate emergency or consular assistance.

US warns its citizens to stay away from these 10 African countries. Credit: Win McNamee /Staff

Source: Getty Images

In a reminder posted on its official TravelGov account on X, the State Department stressed the seriousness of the warning.

"We issue Travel Advisories with Levels 1–4. Level 4 means DO NOT TRAVEL. These places are dangerous. Do not go for ANY reason," the department said.

10 African countries on the US 'Do Not Travel' list

The African countries currently classified under the highest U.S. travel advisory are:

Burkina Faso

Central African Republic

Chad

Democratic Republic of the Congo

Libya

Mali

Niger

Somalia

South Sudan

Uganda

Uganda is the newest addition to the list after Washington upgraded the country's advisory to Level 4 in May. U.S. authorities cited concerns over the Ebola outbreak, as well as crime, terrorism and civil unrest.

Most of the other countries have remained under the highest advisory for several years because of persistent armed conflict, terrorism, kidnapping, violent crime and weak government control in parts of their territories.

What the level 4 warning means

The U.S. Department of State uses a four-tier travel advisory system ranging from Level 1: Exercise Normal Precautions to Level 4: Do Not Travel.

A Level 4 designation is reserved for destinations where security or health risks are considered extremely high.

It may also indicate that the U.S. government has limited capacity to provide emergency assistance to its citizens because of conflict, deteriorating security conditions or major public health emergencies.

American citizens are strongly advised to avoid travelling to countries under this classification.

Why the advisory matters

Although the travel advisories are issued primarily for U.S. citizens, they are closely monitored by international travellers, multinational companies, insurers and investors assessing the risks of operating in different parts of the world.

US Releases List of 10 African Countries Citizens Must Not Travel to, Issues Strong Warning

Source: Twitter

With 10 African nations now under the highest advisory, the continent has one of the largest concentrations of Level 4 destinations, underscoring ongoing challenges linked to insurgency, political instability, cross-border terrorism and disease outbreaks.

Despite these concerns, several African governments continue to strengthen security, tackle health emergencies and implement reforms aimed at boosting tourism, trade and foreign investment.

US issues level 4 travel alert to citizens

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United States government's recent decision was to issue a Level 4 travel advisory for 11 African countries, citing security risks and the limited ability to assist Americans abroad.

This advisory underscores the serious dangers lurking in these regions, compelling Americans to reconsider their travel plans for safety and security.

While many seek adventure in Africa, the stark reality outlined by the State Department serves as a crucial reminder of the risks that can ensue, urging travellers to stay informed before traversing these perilous destinations.

Source: Legit.ng