Senator John James Akpanudoedehe has finally declared for the governorship race of Akwa Ibom state

In 2015, Akpanudoedehe, 62, ran for the gubernatorial election under the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria

At his declaration rally, prominent Nigerians including elder statesman, Chief Don Etiebet and APC vice chairman, Chief Victor Giadom were present

Uyo - Former national secretary of the defunct Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator John James Akpanudoedehe has declared for the governorship race of Akwa Ibom state.

The former minister of state, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), however, promised to end poverty, ensure even development of the state and bring prosperity to his people.

Chief Don Etiebet (left) and Chief Victor Giadom (right) were among the guests at the declaration rally. Photo credit: Akwa Ibom APC

Source: Facebook

Senator Akpanudoedehe made this known on Saturday, April 16 at a grand reception to receive him back to the state after his service as the national secretary of the party's CECPC at Ibom Hall, Uyo, Akwa Ibom.

A large crowd of party faithful that thronged the venue took turns to plead with him to rescue Akwa Ibom by contesting for the governorship, a call the former CECPC secretary accepted and agreed to carry the flag of the party at the 2023 governorship election in the state.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Accepting the call Akpanudoedehe said:

''I want to accept your call. I hereby accept to run for the office of the governor of Akwa Ibom state.

"My focus will be how to deliver my people from poverty. I shall embark on a poverty alleviation program. N1 million grants will be given to 1000 people in each local government area of the state.

"It is time to empower the people and not to continue to depend on stipends. We will make Akwa-Ibom the hub for technology."

He promised to give priority attention to the state urban renewal and development, particularly in Eket local government, alleviate the suffering of pensioners in the state and establish primary industries in Uyo, Eket, and Ikot Ekpene.

Akpanudoedehe who was appointed Secretary of the defunct CECPC of the APC on June 25, 2022, was full of appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari for allowing him to serve as national secretary of the party and other stakeholders.

APC national vice chairman, south-south, Chief Victor Giadom who stood in for the national chairman of the party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu at the ceremony challenged party leaders and members in the state to team up and work for the victory of the party at the next general elections.

2023: Tonye Princewill commences governorship consultations in Rivers state

In a related development, a leading governorship aspirant on the platform of the APC in Rivers state, Tonye Princewill, has kicked off his consultations with party faithful and leaders on the prospects of his intention.

The aspirant, who is the son of the monarch of Kalabari Kingdom, met with local government leaders of both Port Harcourt and Obio Akpor local government areas and other party stalwarts in a series of closed-door meetings.

After the meetings, Princewill told journalists that he was meeting with leaders to listen to feedback from key stakeholders on his intention and plan for the APC and for Rivers state.

2023: Operators of private jets charter experience boom ahead of polls

Meanwhile, due to political activities across the country, private jet charter businesses in Nigeria is currently experiencing a boom.

With the 2023 general elections coming on stream and preparations of election into states and national offices on top gear, the political class has started making use of the aviation sub-sector again.

Since normal scheduled flights may not fit into their itineraries, politicians now resort to private jet charters to move across the country as it enables them to fulfill strict schedules and often complete multiple meetings in different cities and countries.

Source: Legit.ng