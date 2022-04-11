A former Minister of Information Ikeobasi Mokelu would be officially declaring his intention to run for the country's highest office

Mokelu has made plans to obtain the expression of interest and nomination forms of the All Progressives Congress

The 2023 presidential aspirant is expected to engage with party members in the southeast on his presidential aspiration

There are indications that Chief Ikeobasi Mokelu, a close ally of President Muhammadu Buhari is set to officially declare his intention to run for Nigeria's presidency come 2023.

Daily Trust reported that the former minister of information under the late Gen Sani Abacha regime joined the presidential race.

Chief Ikeobasi Mokelu, a former minister of information has joined the presidential race. Photo credit: APC Anambra Konnect

Source: Facebook

The All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain has reportedly concluded plans to obtain the APC expression of interest and nomination forms.

The ex-minister who was the convener of ‘I Stand With Buhari’ Movement in 2018, is said to have been assured of support by some elements in the presidency.

Mokelu who has reportedly received the nod of some elements in the presidency has been noted as a regular visitor to the Presidential Villa, The Punch added.

It was gathered that the politician is expected to engage with party members on his presidential aspiration in the southeast and his Ubolo Unodu Ward 1, Oraifite, Ekwusigo local government area of Anambra state.

Mokelu is reputed for his integrity and high level of political and social thought.

Source: Legit.ng