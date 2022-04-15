Son of late MKO Abiola, has been unveiled as the newest member of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP)

Ahead of the 2023 election, Kola Abiola seems favourite to clinch the party ticket as the rightful flag bearer

Kola Abiola urged youths to participate in politics stating that the PRP is the type of party that will give them a platform

The eldest son of late MKO Abiola, the winner of the June 12, 1993, Presidential Election, Kola Abiola has entered the race for the 2023 presidential election.

DailyNigerian reports that the son of the late politician was unveiled as the newest member of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP).

Kola Abiola said after 27years away from politics it was time to return and set things right. Photo Credit: (Peoples Gazette)

Legit.ng gathered that Kola was unveiled and welcomed by the PRP national chairman, Falalu Bello stating that his antecedents speak volumes.

Speaking at the unveiling, Kola said his return to politics after 27years was for a purpose and he stated that he chose the PRP because of its reputation for staying true to its long-standing ideologies.

He said:

“I particularly picked to come back into politics through the PRP for some good reasons.

“I have gone back to the history of Nigeria to look at the party that truly represents Nigeria.

“I have gone back and I have found out that the oldest living party is the PRP; it still holds those ideals of what Nigeria and democratic practice should be like.”

He further lauded the party for its democratic traits and principles that have always been in line with the ideas of a party owned by the people.

Kola however disclosed that his return was to reincarnate old times stating that there was a time when things were done the right way and that there is still room for things to be done the right way again regardless of the current dispensation.

2023: Kola sues for equality and youth inclusion in politics

The 59-year-old businessman further stated that he is an advocate of equality, equity, and balance. He said irrespective of one’s demography, age, or race, there is a need to promote equal rights.

He said:

“Everybody should have equal opportunity, irrespective of age, religion, and ethnicity, and that is represented here.”

He also urged youths to participate in politics, he said despite the age-long sequence that has seen them being marginalized, he urged them to be tenacious stating that the PRP is the kind of party that will give them an opportunity.

