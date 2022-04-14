The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has received a boost with the defection of two lawmakers in the Sokoto state House of Assembly

Aminu Muhammad Achida, the Speaker of the state legislature, announced his move from the APC to PDP on Thursday, April 14, at the plenary

Murtala Bello, a member of the state House of Assembly representing Wammako 2 Constituency, Maigona, also dumped the APC for the PDP

Sokoto - The Speaker of the Sokoto State House of Assembly, Aminu Muhammad Achida, has defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Achida presented the letter of his defection to the Assembly during the plenary session on Thursday, April 14, Channels TV reported.

The Speaker of the Sokoto state House of Assembly, Aminu Muhammad Achida, is now a PDP member. Photo credit: @coretvnewsng

Legit.ng gathers that a member of the state House of Assembly representing Wammako 2 Constituency, Murtala Bello Maigona, also dumped the APC for the PDP.



