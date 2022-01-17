The stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party has called on the ruling APC and well-meaning Nigerians to join hands to see that the country is rescued come 2023

This call was made by Governor Aminu Tambuwal during the Gala Night of the PDP governor's forum at the Banquet Hall of Government House, Port Harcourt, on Sunday night

The governor is not just seeking the support of the ruling party but also appealing to Nigerians to support and vote for PDP in the forthcoming polls

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state, has called on Nigerians and those in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) who are patriotic enough to join the Peoples Democratic Party, in its quest to rescue Nigeria.

Tambuwal, chairman of the PDP Governors Forum, made this call at the gala night event hosted by Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state for PDP governors at the Banquet Hall of Government House, Port Harcourt, on Sunday night, January 16.

He said the PDP governors and other party leaders are already working in synergy towards rebuilding the party, The Punch reports.

Tambuwal is sure the main opposition party, the PDP can rescue Nigeria come 2023. Photo credit: Aminu Waziri Tambuwal

Tambuwal said:

“All Nigerians of goodwill who believe in this country, who believe Nigeria is going the wrong direction, ought to join us.

“And like I always say, there are two divides in Nigeria today. Those who are happy with the confusion because they are benefiting from what is happening at the centre, and those of us who are truly patriotic enough to disagree with the way our country is being governed and being run.

He appealed to Nigerians

Tambuwal stated further that it is the responsibility of the citizens to rescue the country so as to save the future of the nation.

“I appeal and beseech every Nigerian, even those in APC that are patriotic enough to join hands with us as we continue to march towards rescuing Nigeria together.

“I believe it is our responsibility to do so, not for ourselves but for our younger ones and generation unborn."

Governors present at the gala night were, Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri (Adamawa), Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom), Mohammed Bala (Bauchi), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Seyi Makinde (Oyo) and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu).

