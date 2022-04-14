Delta state was thrown agog following the declaration to run for the governorship election by the deputy senate president Ovie Omo-Agege

Omo-Agege made his intention known at the Federal University of Petroleum Resources in Effurun, Delta state on Thursday, April 14

The lawmaker would be contesting for the governorship in the state on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress

The deputy Senate president, Ovie Omo-Agege, has declared his intention to run for the seat of governor in Delta state.

Omo-Agege who represents Delta central at the Ninth Senate made his intention public on Thursday, April 14.

Speaking while making his declaration, the deputy Senate president said he would be contesting on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ovie Omo-Agege has said that he will run for the governorship election in 2023. Photo: Ovie Omo-Agege

Source: Facebook

Also addressing a mammoth crowd that was present in Delta state during the declaration, Ovie-Agege said his campaign mantra is, 'Build A New Delta'.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Monitored on his Facebook page by Legit.ng, there were different groups of supporters gathered at the ceremony which took place at the Federal University of Petroleum Resources in Effurun, Delta state.

A statement released by Yomi Odunuga, the media aide to the deputy Senate president said that his principal's action is in deference to emphatic calls for populist leadership in Delta state.

Support groups and achievements by Omo-Agege in Delta

Odunuga added that numerous communities which have benefitted from Senator Omo-Agege’s development initiatives in Delta state have mobilised for the lawmaker's declaration.

He said:

“Also, top members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from other parts of the country are set to storm Delta State to identify with the Obarisi of Urhoboland who has steadfastly promoted the party’s development agenda in the Senate.

“As most Deltans are aware, it is a continuation and expansion of Senator Omo-Agege’s development focus in the much-applauded populist representation of his Senatorial constituency."

2023 presidency: Omo-Agege, Keyamo absent as Osinbajo visits Delta state

Senator Ovie Omo-Agege was absent as Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and his entourage visited Delta state.

Osinbajo was at the thanksgiving mass and celebration of life in honour of late Olorogun Patrick Ideh.

Recall that Omo-Agege’s supporter Hon Ejiroghene Waive had called on Osinbajo to run for president in 2023 and this has not gone down well with some party members.

Tinubu: FG capable of crushing Boko Haram, armed bandits

Meanwhile, former Lagos state governor and frontline presidential aspirant of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on Thursday, January 13, expressed confidence that the federal government will crush Boko Haram terrorists and armed bandits in northern Nigeria.

Tinubu made the statement while on a visit to commiserate with Governor Bello Matawalle over the recent carnage by bandits in Zamfara state.

He was quoted as saying: “We believe in President Muhammadu Buhari’s ability to restore law and order and bring back our country to stability and tracks of development.” Read more: https://www.legit.ng/politics/1458895-2023-presidency-omo-agege-keyamo-absent-osinbajo-visits-delta-state/

Source: Legit.ng