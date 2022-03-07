Deputy president of the senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and his archival, minister of state, labour and productivity, Olorogun Festus Keyamo, were conspicuously absent on Saturday as Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and his entourage visited Delta State.

The two prominent bigwigs of All Progressives Congress (APC) from Delta State stayed away from the thanksgiving mass and celebration of life in honour of late Olorogun Patrick Ideh, at Mother of Redeemer Catholic Church, Effurun, Delta State.

Recently Omo-Agege’s supporter and a member of the House of Representatives from Delta State, Hon Ejiroghene Waive, in a statement called on Osinbajo to run for president in 2023. This has fueled speculations that Omo-Agege was doing everything possible not to offend the APC national leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu who has since declared his presidential bid, by staying away from Osinbajo’s visit.

Waive’s statement is said to have caused serious stir in the corridors of power with some powerful forces calling to ask if Waive was speaking for Omo-Agege or secretly promoting Osinbajo’s presidential ambition at the detriment of Tinubu.

Meanwhile, another dimension to the saga emerged that Omo-Agege, as the chairman of the 1999 Constitutional Review Committee of the upper legislative chamber avoided the monarch knowing fully well that the issue of constitutional role for Nigerian monarchs which was not mentioned at the National Assembly would come up.

The vice president arrived Warri via the Osubi Airstrips in company of president of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mr Olumide Akpata and was received by Delta State deputy governor, Deacon Kingsley Otuaro. He later visited the Olu of Warri, HRM Ogiame Atuwatse III, and the Ovie of Uvwie.

At the palace of Ovie of Uvwie Kingdom, HRM Dr Emmanuel Sideso, Abe 1 where he was treated to a warm reception, Osinbajo was told of how the Senate thrashed presentation made by traditional rulers who are seeking constitutional role for Nigerian monarchs.

Source: Legit.ng