Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed confidence that the Buhari-led administration will crush Boko Haram and bandits

Tinubu made his thoughts known when he visited Zamfara state to commiserate with the government and the people of the state over recent attacks

The frontline presidential aspirant said despite the recent attacks, the Buhari government will overcome the security challenges in the country

Gusau - Former Lagos state governor and frontline presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on Thursday, January 13, expressed confidence that the federal government will crush Boko Haram terrorists and armed bandits in northern Nigeria.

Tinubu made the statement while on a visit to commiserate with Governor Bello Matawalle over the recent carnage by bandits in Zamfara state.

Tinubu speaking to Governor Matwalle during his visit to Government House, Gusau. Photo credit: Tinubu media

Source: Facebook

Sahara Reporters quoted him as saying:

“We believe in President Muhammadu Buhari’s ability to restore law and order and bring back our country to stability and tracks of development.”

Tinubu was accompanied on the visit to Gusau by Senator Kashim Shettima, former Borno governor, the former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Nuhu Ribadu, and former APC national vice chairman, southwest, Pius Akinyelure.

Analyst knocks Tinubu over visit to Zamfara

Reacting to Tinubu's visit to Zamfara, a public affairs analyst, Harun Elbinawi wrote on Twitter:

“Dear friends, this is not empathy. This is not support for the oppressed people of Zamfara state. And this is not kindness and generosity.

“What Tinubu did yesterday in Zamfara state was a clear case of vote-buying. I will not say "Thank You!" to Ahmed Bola Tinubu.”

Tinubu donates N50million to victims of Zamfara state banditry

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Tinubu donated the sum of N50million to families of victims of the recent killings in two local government areas of Zamfara state.

At least, 58 people were reported killed last week when bandits raided some villages in some local governments in the state.

Some governors of the APC had also visited to commiserate with the government and people of the state in an earlier visit.

