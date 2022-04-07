A PDP presidential aspirant, Ayodele Fayose, has said consensus arrangement being pushed by some chieftains of the party is undemocratic

Fayose, a former governor of Ekiti state, said he has purchased his nomination form and would not step down for anybody

The PDP chieftain added that the opposition party must zone its 2023 presidential ticket to the southern region

Ayodele Fayose, former governor of Ekiti, says he will not drop his presidential ambition for any politician in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Fayose spoke on Wednesday, April 6, during an interview on Channels Television hours after he obtained the presidential form.

After purchasing PDP's presidential nomination form, former Ekiti state governor, Ayo Fayose, says he won't step down for anyone. Photo credit: @lado_media

Speaking during the programme, the former Ekiti governor said he has purchased the nomination form to contest for the PDP presidential ticket, adding that the PDP must zone its ticket to the south.

He said:

“I don’t believe in not zoning this presidential ticket. I was a member of the zoning committee except for the last day that I picked up my form."

Consensus mode of election is undemocratic, says Fayose

Rejecting the consensus plan being advocated by some PDP presidential aspirants, Fayose said it will only rob eligible candidates like himself the opportunity he deserves.

His words:

“They said they want all of us to come and do consensus. I don’t know about them but I have taken a form today and I am not going to step down

“Do you know the mind of Nigerians? Do you know who they want? I will go to that election and I won’t step down. Any meeting or anywhere they talk about consensus, as good as that language looks, it is undemocratic."

2023: Consensus candidacy best for PDP’s unity, says Saraki

Meanwhile, former president of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, has said all PDP presidential hopefuls from the north are working for a consensus candidate to foster desired unity in the country.

Saraki disclosed this in Delta state on Monday, April 4 when he led other aspirants, on a consultative visit to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa at Government House, Asaba.

The delegation included Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto, Bala Mohammed of Bauchi, and former Managing Director of FSB International Bank Plc, Alhaji Mohammad Hayatu-Deen.

