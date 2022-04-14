A presidential aspirant under the Peoples Democratic Party Atiku Abubakar has called for more youth involvement in politics

Atiku during a meeting with his support group disclosed he would run a transitional administration, one that would be youth-inclusive

The Nigerian influential politician noted that he would mentor the younger generation and hand over power to them

A presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has promised to hand over power to youths if elected president of the country.

He made this assertion during a meeting with leaders of over 200 support groups and the leadership of TeeCom across the country in Abuja.

In a statement signed by the national publicity secretary, Atiku Support Organisation, Dr Victor Moses, Atiku expressed delight that more young people were now participating in politics, The Punch reports.

Atiku to work more with the youth and transit power to the young generation. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

The former Vice-President added that he would mentor the young generation and hand over his political structure to them.

Atiku said:

“I will mentor you and hand over power to you.”

The call

Atiku Support Organisation, however, urged youths to support Atiku, noting they would have more opportunities under him.

