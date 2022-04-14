Senator Bukola Saraki has met with the PDP Board of Trustees to further intensify his presidential aspirations

He stated that the PDP must unite and speak in one voice in other select a worthy candidate that can unify an already divided nation

Saraki further stated that members of the party must cooperate and work together to secure victory in the 2023 elections and save the country from the hands of the APC

Former governor of Kwara state, Bukola Saraki has revealed that the current predicament of the country is due to the incessant oil theft in the country.

According to a report by ThisDay, the former Senate President disclosed that Nigeria suffers a huge loss of $2 billion annually to fuel subsidy scams, stating that over 70 million litres of fuel are stolen daily.

He further slammed the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) for complacency over the years stating that they have not made any impact to bolster the nation’s federation accounting (FAAC) in the last few months.

Legit.ng gathered that Saraki made these revelations during a meeting with the PDP Board of Trustees in a bid to further intensify his quest to woo party members to buy the idea of consensus candidacy.

While also reiterating his presidential ambition, Saraki expressed his frustrations and concerns over the frequent rate of oil theft prevalent in the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said:

“I cannot be a president and I will be having the kind of theft that is going on in the Niger Delta, depriving the country of hundreds of millions of dollars. Today we are losing $3.5 billion because of the oil theft happening.

“When I was a Senator, I raised a motion, the motion cost me because after I raised the motion I was invited to EFCC, but I still fought for what I stood for, that what we’re spending on fuel subsidy is fake.

“I raised a motion that we’re consuming 30 million litres a day. After I raised it, it came down to 25 million litres. By my action we saved $500 million for this country. Today, they are stealing 70 million litres per day. The day, by your grace I’m elected president, that will stop in this country. We will save over N2 trillion.”

He further stated that if all the losses accumulated by the administration of President Buhari were avoided it would save the country enough money to focus and improve on other sectors of the country.

Nigeria is divided, it needs a unifier - Saraki

Saraki further stated that there is a need for the party to select a neutral candidate that is devoid of any religious bigotry and ethnocentrism.

He said the party must entrust its mandate in the hands of one who understand the economy of the country, and its youths and must embody other criteria that make him worthy.

He said:

“Today, the kind of president we need is a president that understands these issues. If the president does not understand the issues as we have seen, he cannot provide leadership.

“The kind of president we need today must be a president that can unite. There is pain in the land, there is division in the land. You cannot unite if you don’t have the characteristics or the qualities to unite people. You cannot acquire it overnight. You must have the skill to unite.”

Zoning: Saraki meets with Governor Ugwuanyi

In a similar report, Saraki has also met with Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi to further sell his consensus candidacy idea for the party.

Ugwuanyi while reacting to the consultative visit urged Bukola Saraki and his delegates to ensure fairness and equity in the selection process.

Saraki however used the opportunity to clear the air over speculations that the idea of consensus was a northern agenda.

PDP sacks chairman over late submission of nomination

Meanwhile, a Federal High Court in Abuja has sacked Tochukwu Okorie as chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi state.

Accordin to reports, the presiding judge, Ahmed Mohammed, delivered the ruling sacking Okorie on Wednesday, April 13.

He held that Okorie was not validly nominated to contest the election having submitted his nomination form on October 4, 2021, days after the October 1, 2021 deadline.

