The trio of Bukola Saraki, Aminu Tambuwal, and Bala Mohammed has moved their consultative tour to the east

Bukola Saraki and other delegates met with Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu state in Abuja to woo him to the idea of consensus candidacy

However, Saraki has cleared the air on the rumours that the idea of consensus was an attempt to pitch a northern agenda

FCT, Abuja - In a build-up to the presidential primaries of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), consultation tours have been the order of the day as efforts to solicit support, Legit.ng reports.

Most recently, the trio of Governor Aminu Tambuwal, Bukola Saraki, and Bala Mohammed on Tuesday, April 12 met with Enugu state governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi as part of their consultative visit.

Governor Ugwuanyi alongside Saraki, Tambuwal, and Bala after a closed-door meeting in Abuja. Photo Credit: (Louis Amoke)

Source: Facebook

Governor Ugwuanyi who hosted the trio in Abuja urged them to ensure justice, equity, and fairness in their bid to adopt the system of consensus candidacy.

While speaking on the outcome of their closed-door meeting, Ugwuanyi disclosed that conversations were mainly centered on the adoption of consensus candidacy.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Also speaking with journalists, former Senate President, Bukola Saraki cleared the air over speculations making the rounds that the idea of consensus was a northern agenda.

He said:

“When we started about three weeks ago, most of the aspirants we had then were mainly in the north. We were talking to the aspirants across the country. Now, because more people have come out in the South and we are all going to meet.

Our meetings have always been about fixing Nigeria - Saraki

Saraki stated that conversations have dwelled on the progress of Nigeria since the beginning of their consultative tour.

He said:

“All the aspirants are going to meet. We are talking about Nigeria. We are not talking about the northern aspirants or southern aspirants.

He however noted that plans have been concluded to meet with presidential aspirants in the south in other to reach a compromise over the adoption of a consensus candidate.

He further reiterated that Nigerians should not be swayed by the rumors making the rounds that the idea of consensus candidacy is a scheme to pitch the northern agenda.

He said:

"The most important ambition now is how to begin to fix Nigeria and put Nigeria on the right course.”

PDP: Zoning committee submits report

Interestingly, the PDP zoning committee on Tuesday, April 12 submitted its report to the National Working Committee of the party.

There have been a lot of anxiety and speculations over the submissions of the 37-man committee.

Sequel to the submission of the report, it has been rumored that the committee had resorted to throwing the contest for the presidential ticket open.

PDP: Bode George warns against open contest

Meanwhile, foremost PDP stalwart, Chief Bode George has urged the party to tread carefully over the decision of leaving the party candidacy open for contest.

George while speaking on the idea says the party cannot afford to fight on two fronts bearing in mind that the election is fast approaching.

George, a member of the PDP Board of Trustees (BoT) stated that the party crisis in Lagos, Kano, Anambra, and Abia states were politically ominous.

Source: Legit.ng