The APC and PDP in Katsina have but all to do to ensure they retain their dominance in the state with the emergence of the NNPP

NNPP who most recently poached Rabiu Kwankwaso, a former PDP stalwart once again displayed capacity at the highest level to win over thousands of members in Katsina

This move by the NNPP further intensifies their strategy to establish dominance and have a grip on some northern state

Emerging reports have confirmed that streams of PDP and APC members in Katsina have decamped to the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

Leadership newspaper reports that over 8,000 members from the two most prominent parties in Nigeria decamped to the new political setup.

Legit.ng gathered two aspirants vying for a legislative seat, Hon Yazzi Muhammad and Hon Al-Amin Yahaya Sani who were both formerly members of the APC and PDP recently defected to the NNPP.

APC, PDP Defectees reveals reason for joining NNPP

Reacting to the defection, one of the aspirants, Yazzi Muhammad revealed his decision to defect was informed by his awareness of the party’s insincerity and lack of commitment following the completion of the just concluded local council election.

Meanwhile, Al-Amin Yahaya noted that the PDP does not have the capacity he needed to achieve his political aspirations.

Yahaya, whose ambition is to represent Katsina central in the state assembly, said the PDP also lacked truth and commitment.

In his remark, while receiving the newest members of the NNPP, the chairman of the party in Katsina local council, Umar Usman said the party is committed to ensuring fairness and equity as well as giving them maximum support to actualize their aspirations.

2023: Kwankwaso make moves to woo PDP members to NNPP

In another development, former Kano state governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso has described his new party NNPP as a breath of fresh air to Nigerians.

Kwankwaso urged Nigerians, especially the youths, to join the party to restore Nigeria and provide the fresh air desired by citizens.

According to the former governor, the new party would guarantee jobs, and quality education without strike, among others for the youths in the country.

Why I left PDP - Kwankwaso

Reacting on his defection to the NNPP from PDP, Kwankwaso stated that his decision to quit was due to some irreconcilable differences with the party.

Kwankwaso who has now joined the New Nigeria Peoples Party said some members of PDP felt he was no longer important to the party.

According to Kwankwaso, the internal conflict was the contributing factor to his leaving PDP for NNPP.

