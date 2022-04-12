The APC has lost two prominent members in Anambra state, to the Peoples Democratic Party ahead of the 2023 election

Awka, Anambra - Two serving lawmakers of the Anambra State House of Assembly on Tuesday, April 12, dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Punch reports that lawmakers, Douglas Egbuna, and John Nwokoye representing Awka North Constituency, announced their defection to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the plenary in Awka.

Egbuna, representing Onitsha North I Constituency, used to be a member of the PDP before his defection to the APC and back to the PDP

According to the lawmaker, he returned to the opposition over reasons best known to him, Premium Times added.

Onyebuchi Offor, representing Ekwusigo Constituency, welcomed the lawmakers to the PDP and commended them for their decision.

The minority leader said:

“I thank you for making the decision to join our accommodating party. We welcome you into our midst as members of the PDP in the House of Assembly.”

