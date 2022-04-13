Governor Fayemi of Ekiti state has reportedly met with President Buhari over the 2023 presidential race

A source in the presidency said the governor informed the president that he is interested in the APC's presidential ticket for the next general elections

President Buhari, according to the source, encouraged the chairman of the Nigeria Governors' Forum to go ahead with his ambition

Aso Rock, Abuja - Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti state has informed President Muhammadu Buhari of his intention to run for president in 2023, a report by Premium Times has stated.

The newspaper cited a presidential source as confirming the development.

Governor Fayemi is reportedly interested in succeeding President Buhari in 2023. Photo credit: @DrZSB

Source: Twitter

“He (Fayemi) came here two weeks ago to inform the president that he would be running,” the source was quoted to have said.

2023 presidency: What Buhari told Fayemi

Speaking further, the unnamed source said President Buhari received Governor Fayemi well and encouraged him to go ahead with his ambition.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He said:

“The president received him well and encouraged him to go ahead, saying having worked closely with him in the past few years, he is confident he would make a good successor.”

The source said it however remained unclear if President Buhari would throw his weight fully behind Governor Fayemi’s candidature especially given the fact that he has kept the identity of his preferred successor secret.

Premium Times stated that Governor Fayemi on Tuesday night, April 12, confirmed that confirmed he met President Buhari but declined to provide details of what he discussed.

It was gathered that President Buhari and Fayemi have had a close political relationship for almost a decade.

Before his election as Ekiti governor, Fayemi was appointed by President Buhari appointed as the minister of solid minerals development.

2023: Fayemi informs APC chairman of his interest

Meanwhile, another source close to the governor also reportedly said Fayemi visited the National Chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Adamu, on Tuesday evening during which he formally informed him of his intention to seek the presidential ticket of the party.

He said beginning Wednesday, the governor would be visiting states of the federation to meet with party leaders and prospective delegates to the forthcoming presidential primaries.

I’m still consulting over 2023 presidential ambition, says Fayemi

In a separate report, Governor Fayemi who is the chairman of the Nigeria Governor’s Forum (NGF) declared he is still consulting on his presidential ambition in 2023.

According to The Nation, the Ekiti state governor said the mood in the country requires people of different faiths to be sober and reflect on various challenges confronting the nation.

Legit.ng gathers that Fayemi said this in Gombe state where he visited for a private discussion with Governor Inuwa Yahaya.

He said this is a very spiritual season for Nigerians and journalists should wait till the end of these spiritual exercises to know whether he is contesting or not.

His words:

“For us in Christendom, this is the period of length and for the Muslims this is also Ramadan, it is very rare for the two to come together.

“Now that they have come together, in our country it is a period of sober reflection and deep thinking, I don’t think it is a period for political declaration at a time that people are into themselves and introspective about how we can build a better country.

“Whether I am going to run or not run for the presidency is a matter of conjecture. All I will appeal to you as journalists is wait till after the end of this spiritual season. I think it will be disrespectful to all our people to start playing that politics."

2023: Osinbajo sets social media buzzing with presidential declaration

Meanwhile, Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on Monday, April 11, officially declared his intention to contest the 2023 presidential election via his social media handles after months of intense speculations.

Nigerians woke up to see the almost seven minutes video of the vice president on all major social networks informing citizens of his decision to vie for the number one post in the country.

The development has generated heated and mixed reactions from Nigerians.

Source: Legit.ng