Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed has said that former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has not made up his mind to run for the 2023 presidency.

He said this Tuesday night during a meeting with the Forum of former ministers of the People’s Democratic Party to which he belonged.

He said he would not have been in the race if the former president was going to run for the 2023 election.

He said: “I remember I told the world, I said if our boss, President Jonathan is running, I will not run, not because am inferior but because of loyalty.

“I came to national limelight through him. And I believe he has done so much. And I said in any party because even if he running in APGA or anywhere, I will not run because I will not be joining issues with him.

Certainly, I am PDP, I am not going anywhere. So up to this moment, he has not made up his mind. The time has come when I should step out, that is why I am starting with you, he told the PDP Minister’s Forum.

Influential governor makes strong promise to PDP's former ministers, Nigerians

Meanwhile, Bala Mohammed, on Tuesday, April 12, promised to run an all-inclusive government once he become Nigeria's president.

Speaking while addressing ministers of the Peoples Democratic Party in Abuja, the governor who served as a minister of the Federal Capital Territory on the cabinet of former President Goodluck Jonathan said he would run a regional administration.

2023: Bauchi Governor Bala Mohammed says Atiku is old, tired to lead Nigeria

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state had said that the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has done his best for Nigeria.

According to the governor, the Adamawa-born politician is now too old and tired to lead Nigeria presently.

Governor Mohammed is one of the frontline presidential aspirants in the forthcoming 2023 elections on the platform of the PDP.

