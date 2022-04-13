The media report claiming that Governor Umahi of Ebonyi state dropped his presidential ambition has been debunked

Umahi's media aide, Francis Nwaze, said the report is not true, describing it as sponsored propaganda

Nwaze also expressed confidence that his principal will pick up the APC's presidential ticket ahead of other aspirants

Abakaliki, Ebonyi state - The governor of Ebonyi state, Dave Umahi, has not dropped his 2023 presidential ambition.

There had been some media reports on Tuesday, April 12, claiming that Governor Umahi had pulled out of the 2023 presidential race and, instead, declared his intention to run for the Ebonyi South senatorial seat.

However, Francis Nwaze, the media aide to the Ebonyi state governor, has dismissed the claim, Premium Times reported.

It's sponsored propaganda, Umahi's aide says

Nwaze stated further Governor Umahi never pulled out of the presidential race, describing the reports as a “propaganda” sponsored by his principal's political enemies.

His words:

“Governor Umahi is very much in the (presidential) race. It (the report) is mere propaganda and it is being sponsored."

The spokesperson expressed confidence that Governor Umahi would emerge victorious in the APC primaries to become the party’s flag bearer in the 2023 presidential election.

The Commissioner for Information and Orientation in Ebonyi state, Uchenna Orji, also stated the Umahi is still in the presidential race, according to Channels TV.

He described the claims suggesting that he had backed out of the race as senseless, malicious, and cowardly fabricated falsehood peddled by some mischievous persons.

Orji said in a statement:

“We restate for the pleasure of progressive Nigerians home and in the diaspora that the falsehood trending currently in social media that Governor Umahi has dropped his ambition for Senate is nothing but the empty and vaunting architecture of political charlatans who are intimidated by the tall and admirable hallmarks of leadership excellence recorded by Governor Umahi."

Umahi's presidential declaration

Recall that Governor Umahi had declared his intention to contest for president in 2023 on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in January.

He made his intention public shortly after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House in Abuja.

Governor Umahi said he had told the president about his ambition to contest for the seat if the party zones the ticket to the Southern region.

