The governor of Ekiti state, Kayode Fayemi, has reportedly informed President Buhari of his 2023 presidential ambition

President Buhari, according to a source, encouraged the Ekiti state governor to go ahead with his ambition

Meanwhile, Governor Fayemi who is the chairman of the NGF has said he is still consulting over 2023 presidential ambition

FCT, Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari has reportedly encouraged Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti state to go ahead with his 2023 presidential ambition.

Premium Times reported that a presidency source said the governor was well-received when he visited President Buhari in Aso Rock to inform him of his interest in the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

President Buhari reportedly encouraged Governor Fayemi to go ahead with his alleged presidential ambition. Photo credit: Kayode Fayemi

Source: Facebook

The source said:

“The president received him well and encouraged him to go ahead, saying having worked closely with him in the past few years, he is confident he would make a good successor.”

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The source said it however remained unclear if President Buhari would throw his weight fully behind Governor Fayemi’s candidature especially given the fact that he has kept the identity of his preferred successor secret.

Premium Times stated that Governor Fayemi on Tuesday night, April 12, confirmed that confirmed he met President Buhari but declined to provide details of what he discussed.

I’m still consulting over 2023 presidential ambition, says Fayemi

In another report, Governor Fayemi who is the chairman of the Nigeria Governor’s Forum (NGF) declared he is still consulting on his presidential ambition in 2023.

The Ekiti state governor said the mood in the country requires people of different faiths to be sober and reflect on various challenges confronting the nation.

Legit.ng gathers that Fayemi said this in Gombe state where he visited for a private discussion with Governor Inuwa Yahaya. He said this is a very spiritual season for Nigerians and journalists should wait till the end of these spiritual exercises to know whether he is contesting or not.

2023: Osinbajo sets social media buzzing with presidential declaration

Meanwhile, Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on Monday, April 11, officially declared his intention to contest the 2023 presidential election via his social media handles after months of intense speculations.

Nigerians woke up to see the almost seven minutes video of the vice president on all major social networks informing citizens of his decision to vie for the number one post in the country.

The development has generated heated and mixed reactions from Nigerians.

Source: Legit.ng