Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Monday, April 11 officially declared his decision to contest the 2023 presidential election

Osinbajo, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, will first contest for the ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The development comes after months of speculations over whether or not he would run for president

Aso Rock - Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on Monday, April 11 officially declared his intention to contest the 2023 presidential election via his social media handles after months of intense speculations.

Nigerians woke up to see the almost seven minutes video of the vice president on all major social networks informing citizens of his decision to vie for the number one post in the country.

VP Osinbajo said there is a need to complete what the Buhari administration has started. Photo credit: Aso Rock Villa

Since the declaration, millions of Nigerians have been rejoicing over the vice president's decision, especially as many have been waiting for him to join the 2023 race.

Osinbajo's declaration also made supporters of other aspirants in the APC fret, with many lamenting across various social networks.

On Facebook, the video of the vice president has had over 300,000 views, 8,000 shares, and 16,000 likes at the time of writing this report.

On YouTube, it has garnered over 10,000 and over 10,000 positive comments from Nigerians across the world.

On Twitter, the video has garnered over 350,000 views, almost 10,000 comments, over 17,000 retweets, and over 25,000 likes.

Also, across various social networks, some Nigerians used hashtags #OsinbajoDeclares and #OsinbajoIsMyChoice to celebrate the declaration.

2023: Group rubbishes claim that Osinbajo’s bid Is to procure immunity

In a related development, the northern wing of the Osinbajo Support Movement (OSM) has blasted an unknown group that alleged that the vice president was seeking immunity against potential prosecution after the 2023 elections, even though he has not declared interest in the electoral race.

The OSM in a statement by its northern zonal coordinators stated that the allegations against Osinbajo are bogus lies that have already been discredited and debunked in the past.

The statement sent to Legit.ng was signed by Hon. Aliko Shaibu (northwest), Alhaji Ibraheem Bello (northeast), and Dr. Emmanuel Tembe (north-central).

2023: APC will choose any available option for presidential primary, says Adamu

Meanwhile, the newly-elected national chairman of the APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, on Thursday, April 7 said the ruling party would use any available option to elect its next presidential candidate.

The three options available for the ruling party are direct primaries, indirect primaries, and consensus.

Senator Adamu made the comment while speaking to State House correspondents after meeting President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa.

Source: Legit.ng