On Wednesday, 13, a former Senator representing Kaduna Central in the 8th Senate, Shehu Sani, says he does not run politics of 'godfatherism'.

Sani made this statement while reacting to the speech of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo’s declaration for the 2023 presidency.

In a tweet shared on his verified Twitter page, Sani disclosed he does not run the politics of 'continued legacies'.

Shehu Sani counters Vice President Yemi Osinbajo's speech.

Source: Facebook

He added that when aspirants make such declaration, they are all out to gain and get the support of their 'principal.'

He tweeted:

"When aspirants say they will continue with the legacies of their principal,it’s a deceptive ritual facade to gain the confidence & support of their principal;in a political system where blind & subservient loyalty is key to secession.Nothing said in politics is cast in stone."

Nigerians react

Nigerians took to the official Twitter page of the politician and shared their views on the development.

@femiuniq wrote

"Is it not the same politics, you are also running oga."

@GNwabude tweeted

"I feel like tagging OSINBAJO buh lemme Jess kip ma cool ."

@CapitalPnshr wrote

"Osinbajo already have people on his payroll that’ll do that for him, if you do it then you’re doing what others do to get paid for free."

@DavidAdol007 tweeted

"Yes im happy to see smart thinking people here!

"Those ritual facade statements are just meant to gain the endorsement of the principal.

"We all know who is worth what!

"God bless you panelists."

@Joeywrites1

"And if we sha wahala in the hand of the principal, is it not wahala continues in the hand of the new person? We don't want to be blind anymore. At least not to this."

@Emeka85108329

"Shehu Sani for become Kaduna State Governor for 2019 under the godfatherism of Buhari and Elrufai. But God loves him so much and didn't make it come through. He's now coming in 2023 without a god father. He's a godfather of Himself. Baba you have my vote. It's a promise."

Source: Legit.ng