Nigerian media personality Daddy Freeze said there is nowhere in the bible the devil destroyed any single marriage

Freeze said the reasons for breakup in marriage is mainly because of the shortcomings and errors of the couples

This comes after BBNaija reality star Ka3na said the devil was responsible for the end of many marriages today

Popular media personality Daddy Freeze recently took to his social media timeline to educate Nigerians on some of the things that have led to the crash of many marriages.

According to Freeze, contrary to many people's opinion, the devil has never been involved in the crash of many marriages.

Daddy Freeze said people should stop blaming the devil for shortcomings in marriage. Credit: @daddyfreeze @ka3na

Source: Instagram

The media personality stressed that the shortcomings and errors of the couples are what have led to the end of many marriages.

He made this known while reacting to a statement by Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star Ka3na who said the devil was responsible for the end of marriages as she urged people to remain single during this period.

Nigerians share mixed views

The statement has since sparked reactions on social media, Legit.ng captured some of the comments, see them below:

cocotheplug1:

"Wetin be daddy freeze work in real life ?? Just asking respectively!! Hmmm."

fourth_jonas:

"Abeg leave this matter, una dey feel dis heat?"

obumalachy

"No mind Dem. Trying to ruin upcoming generations."

alaje555:

"Reply daddy freeze make you collect continuously."

blackgirlmagic_o:

"Abi o always yarn dust. Shey na devil say make una dey cheat? ."

symplychi_oma:

"God abeg It worked for my parents !! It will work for me .... I will get married and my marriage will work in the mighty name of Jesus ."

l.a.r.a______o:

"Welll, there’s a truth in what freeze said‍♀️ You allowed it. Even if you want to blame the devil, you have a part of the blame too‍♀️."

Source: Legit.ng