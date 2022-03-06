A former Nigerian president, Olusegun Obasanjo, and a former lawmaker, Shehu Sani, were both sentenced to life imprisonment some years back

Sani recently recalled how he was sentenced by the military tribunal judge to life imprisonment plus 7 years for treason

The Kaduna lawmaker said he was asked by Obasanjo which of his sentences he would be serving first

A former federal lawmaker, Shehu Sani, has taken a trip down memory lane to the time he was sentenced to life imprisonment alongside a former president, Olusegun Obasanjo.

Sani, who represented Kaduna central senatorial district at the 8th Senate, in a tweet on Sunday, March 6, recalled Obasanjo's exact words to him.

Shehu Sani recalled his prison days with Olusegun Obasanjo. Photo credit: @ShehuSani

Source: Twitter

He wrote:

“When the Military Tribunal Judge in Lagos sentenced Obj to life imprisonment for treason and sentenced me and Dr Beko to life imprisonment plus 7 years for treason, Obj turned to me and asked ‘young man, which one are you going to start with, the 7 years or the life imprisonment?'”

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Obasanjo was arrested in 1995 and later convicted over allegations of being part of a coup.

The former lawmaker was also arrested and jailed by successive past military regimes in Nigeria. Legit.ng had reported that Sani shared his experience at the Abakaliki prison in 1995.

He recalled that Obasanjo was also brought into the prison while he was there.

No prisoner wanted to be Obasanjo's boy

As the former Nigerian president marked his birthday on Saturday, March 5, Sani brought back memories of the time they were in Kiri Kiri prison together.

The former senator disclosed that no prisoner wanted to serve Obasanjo because he hardly remained food for the boys who washed their dishes.

He tweeted:

"When we were in Kiri Kiri prison with Baba Obj in 95,no prisoner wants to be his Boy because he hardly remains food for the Boys who washes our plates. Happy Birthday Baba."

Obasanjo at 85

Obasanjo clocked 85 on Saturday, May 5, and congratulatory messages poured in from prominent Nigerians.

The national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, listed some attributes of the former leader, saying he is bold and courageous.

He also praised him for his commitment to the unity of Nigeria.

Former president, Goodluck Jonathan, also joined family and friends to celebrate the former Nigerian leader on the occasion of his 85th birthday.

Jonathan had nothing but praises for Obasanjo as he described him as a beacon of hope and a peacemaker

Source: Legit.ng