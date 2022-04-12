Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, popular Nigeria singer Jaywon has revealed the candidate he believes is right for the job

Jaywon in a statement said Vice President Yemi Osibanjo is the only presidential aspirant that is worthy at the moment

The singer’s statement however didn’t sit down well with many Nigerians, who claimed he has been paid

Popular Nigerian Jaywon is currently after he aired his opinion about the favourite candidate ahead of the 2023 Presidential election.

Jaywon in a statement via his Instastory said Vice President Yemi Osinabjo is the only presidential candidate that is worthy to emerge winner next year.

Jaywon sparked mixed reactions after endorsing Yemi Osibanjo. Credit: @jaywonjuwonlo

Source: Instagram

He wrote:

“The only presidential aspirant worthy right now for me is still Yemi Osinbajo.’

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

See the post below:

Mixed reaction as Jaywon declares support for Yemi Osinbajo

Nigerians have since taken to social media to react to Jaywon’s statement, with some claiming he has been paid.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

alake_natural:

"Yes we can give him a chance though, and for your information. He couldn’t do so much cos he is under someone."

yamayamarecords:

"Obi or sowore is better for all make una leave old people alone."

oluyinkaaa:

"Everyone saying he spent 7 years and couldn’t do nothing, y’all know VC is just a figure head."

base_collections_and_footwears:

"Anybody that think this old same set of people are going to fix the country are surly part of the problem we are facing in this country. People that should hid there head in shame for falling this great country. Una mumu never do?"

scoobynero:

"Ok ! Egbon mi please come elaborate further Ooo , why ya say so ? ☺️ make some of us see reasons."

hewer225:

"How much they give u."

belloridwanajamu:

"Person wey say him go continue wetin buhari start."

Yemi Osinbajo declares intention to run in 2023

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on Monday, April 11 declared his intention to contest the 2023 presidential election via his social media handles after months of intense speculations.

Nigerians woke up to see the almost seven minutes video of the vice president on all major social networks informing citizens of his decision to vie for the number one post in the country.

Since the declaration, millions of Nigerians have been rejoicing over the vice president's decision, especially as many have been waiting for him to join the 2023 race.

Source: Legit.ng