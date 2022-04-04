A committed supporter of Shehu Sani has earned herself a prominent place in the family of the former federal lawmaker

In fact, the woman, popularly called Mommy Shehu Sani, has been adopted as the former senator's mother

Sani stated that the woman does not buy stuff from persons who are not supporters of ex-lawmaker like herself

A Kaduna market woman who is fondly called Maman Shehu Sani has been adopted as the mother of the former federal lawmaker.

Sani's reason

In a Facebook post on Sunday, April 3, Sani said she will appreciate In a big way this woman who buys goods only from his fans at the market.

The former Kaduna senator said he is very proud to have her as his adopted mother henceforth.

Sani said he will appreciate the woman in a big way (Photo: Shehu Sani)

He wrote:

"They call her “Maman Shehu Sani” at the Kaduna Market.I’m proud to have her as my adopted mother. I will appreciate this mother in a Big way. For the Mufty,Dankanjiba and Fawaz Team that discovered her, I thank you all. For you ladies, please there should be NO MATAN Shehu Sani. Mother is ok."

A Facebook user, Dayyab KD, commenting the extent to which the woman is passionate about Sani she has not even met him before.

Dayyab said Senator Sani will pay the woman and her likes a visit soon.

His words:

"Just like the way they call a woman in the market that is in the business of soup in Kaduna market.

"THE WIFE HAS BEEN A FAN OF Sen Shehu Sani

"Even though she has never seen him.

"There is no discussion of any kind except Senator Shehu Sani.

"And if you are not a fan of Shehu Sani, then she will not buy clothes from you.

"Only if it is necessary,

"By the grace of God, the senator will visit you, because you and the rest of your people should watch."

