Earlier, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo declared his presidential ambition and this attracted mixed reactions in the polity

In a chat with Legit.ng, Seye Oladejo, the Lagos state APC spokesperson, described the move by the VP as a welcome development while noting that the primaries would determine the outcome of 2023

He noted further that Osinbajo is only a tool being used by some game masters in the polity and the considering the time frame of the declaration, 'Holy Week', it is not surprising to 'Jagaban'

The Lagos state APC spokesperson, Seye Oladejo has reacted to the presidential declaration of the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo.

In a chat with Legit.ng, Oladejo disclosed the VP's announcement at this period is expected, adding that the All Progressives Congress (APC)'s Primaries would determine how the game would play out in 2023.

The Lagos APC spokesman, says Osinbajo's declaration is not a threat to Tinibu's ambition come 2023. Photo credit: Professor Yemi Osinbajo

Source: Facebook

He said:

"There is no problem. We knew he was going to declare. They should allow us to go to the primary. Let him come and face Asiwaju (Tinubu). There is no problem.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

"I am not worried at all. We acknowledge his constitutional right to contest. We also observed keenly how he struggled to paint his role in the past eight years in gold."

Osinbajo's performance

Speaking further, the APC chieftain noted that Osinbajo's performance so far would be rated by Nigerians considering the present situation of the country's economy.

He affirmed:

"The last time I checked, the Vice President was in charge of the economy."

Insisting on the success of Osinabjo's godfather in the primaries, Aiswaju Bola Tinubu, Oladejo said, he just could not wait for both to contest in the primaries.

Oladejo maintained:

"The only demand is for us to go to primary. Let us see how much support Osinbajo can garner from the party members. This is someone who could not even win his polling booth.

We know that Nigerians at this time need a prepared president who has paid his dues in enthroning democracy, mentoring potential leaders and being a destiny helper to numerous people aside from being the reference point for good governance in Nigeria."

Rating Tinubu's performance so far,

He added:

"Asiwaju has a lot of support across the country. There are a lot of people who will come out to support him all over the country; even more in the North than South. So, we will be ready.

We know Osinbajo is just a pawn on the chessboard of some game-masters.

The message in the fact that this declaration came during the Holy Week is definitely not lost on all and sundry."

Contenders and Pretenders: 6 strong APC politicians who could succeed President Buhari in 2023

Meanwhile, Tinubu’s audacious and strategic declaration of interest in the presidency has opened the floor for others interested in the seat to come out of their shell.

By 2023, Buhari would have finished his constitutionally approved second term and would not be eligible to contest again. Therefore, the coast is clear for Tinubu and others in the ruling party to take over Aso Villa from him.

So far, at least six APC chieftains, including Tinubu, have declared interest in the presidential seat.

Why Yemi Osinbajo must not be elected by Nigerians, Lawyer gives reasons

Festus Ogun, one of Nigeria's fast rising lawyer and and human rights activist has called on Vice President Yemi Osinbajo not to contest the presidency in the interest of the country.

According to Ogun who urged Nigerians to reject Osinbajo, the VP was a key leader in the Buhari's administration.

He argued that the administration brought untold hardship to Nigeria, bringing the country practically to her knees.

Source: Legit.ng