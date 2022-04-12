The race for the 2023 presidential election is becoming dicey as various groups and individuals have begun to take sides

Meanwhile, criticism has begun to rain down on the presidential declaration of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo

On Monday, April 11, the national leader of the APC, Bola Tinubu in his reaction to Osinabajo’s declaration stated that he does not have a son old enough to declare for presidency

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) says it will be throwing its weight behind a Yoruba-Muslim candidate playing down the presidential declaration of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

According to Sahara Reporters, the Islamic group says it will not make a U-turn on its agenda to support a Yoruba-Muslim candidate.

The presidential declaration of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has been greeted with criticism with many labeling him Judas. Photo Credit: (Yemi Osinbajo)

The group while reacting to Osinbajo’s presidential declaration revealed that it was unethical and does not conform to the political norm.

Founder of MURIC, Professor Ishaq Akintola in a statement disclosed that the group will only support a Yourub-Muslim in a bid to liberate Yoruba-Muslims from the unjust treatment and frequent marginalization in the southwest.

It will be recalled that the group has over time drummed support for the candidature of former Lagos state governor and APC national leader Bola Ahmed Tinubu who is also a Muslim.

According to a report by PM News, the leadership of MURIC via a statement urged its members to support the presidential ambition of the APC stalwart.

2023: MURIC drums support for Tinubu's presidential candidacy

The group stated that Tinubu was a perfect fit for the agenda and dream is to have a Yoruba-Muslim president in the country.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng gathered that the group further expressed their displeasure over the candidature of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo stating that over the years, the caliber of politicians from the southwest who has made it to the presidency were all from Ogun state.

This factor does not seat well with the leadership of MURIC as the group urged Osinbajo to step down and allow others the chance at the presidential seat.

2023: Forget presidency if you pick Osinbajo, RCCG member as Buhari’s successor, MURIC warns APC, PDP

It will also be recalled that MURIC has been in a heated brawl with the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).

The Islamic group claims that the church is plotting to monopolise the political structure of the country by pitching its members for top political positions.

The group however urged that all hands must be on deck to confront the threat of RCCG in wiping out Islam and other Christian denomination.

MURIC hails President Buhari's infrastructural exploit

Meanwhile, the Oyo state chapter of MURIC has hailed the achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari in infrastructural development.

The group made this known recently while describing President Muhammadu Buhari as the father of modern-day Nigeria.

Vice-chairman of (MURIC) in Oyo states, Barrister Abdul Wahid Lawal said President Buhari has been exceptional in his quest for a new and improved Nigeria most especially in the area of rail transportation.

