Renowned Islamic group, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has warned political parties against nominating any member of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) as presidential flag bearers at the 2023 general election.

According to an online newspaper, Sahara Reporters, the Islamic group criticized the RCCG for setting up a national political structure, a move the group described as an “existential threat”.

Vice Presidential Yemi Osinbajo is a pastor at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG). Photo Credit: (Professor Yemi Osinbajo)

Recall that the current vice president, Yemi Osinbajo is a pastor in RCCG, Legit.ng gathered that the Islamic group accused the RCCG of masterminding plans to wipe out other religions.

According to a statement by Idrees Gambo, the chairman of the Bauchi chapter of the group, he said all hands must be on deck to confront the threat of RCCG in wiping out Islam and other Christian denomination.

He said:

“Since the Redeemed Church of Christ Group (RCCG) has the effrontery to launch a national political structure, the rest of us have no option but to challenge this existential threat.

“We must work towards our survival before the RCCG tsunami threat sweeps Islam and other Christian denominations out of existence.

MURIC slams persecution of Muslims in southwest

Gambo also noted that the group will not condone any form of persecution or marginalization meted out on Muslim faithful in the southwest region of the country.

He also noted that the group will do everything in its power not to allow any member of the RCCG to emerge victorious in any of the northern states at the 2023 general election.

He said:

"In fact, it is unimaginable to expect the emergence of RCCG candidates as winners in the Northern states and we will ensure that this does not happen now or any time in the future.

“We are not unaware of the 'winner-takes-all' mentality of the RCCG but Northern Muslims will never expose their land to such obnoxious cultural invasion, as what we want is a society where everyone is treated equally.”

Gambo went further to explain that the group will not be rooting for any political party or individual stating that their position forever remains neutral.

He however warned against MURIC members or any Islamic group having an affiliation with any RCCG political candidate in the forthcoming election.

MURIC hails President Buhari infrastructural exploit

Meanwhile, the Oyo state chapter of MURIC has hailed the achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari in infrastructural development.

The group made this known recently while describing President Muhammadu Buhari as the father of modern-day Nigeria.

Vice-chairman of (MURIC) in Oyo states, Barrister Abdul Wahid Lawal said President Buhari has been exceptional in his quest for a new and improved Nigeria most especially in the area of rail transportation.

2023: MURIC drums support Bola Tinubu, slams Afenifere

Also, the group has tackled the Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, over the latter’s refusal to support Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu who recently declared his intention to contest in the 2023 presidential election.

MURIC argued that Tinubu deserves Afenifere’s support in view of his active role in the struggle for the restoration of democracy in Nigeria.

The group made its stance known in a statement issued by its director, Professor Ishaq Akintola, on Tuesday, January 25.

