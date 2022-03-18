MURIC says the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has been a major forerunner in infrastructural development

The group says the Lagos-Ibadan rail service is living proof that President Buhari means well for the development of Nigeria

President Buhari will be rounding up his tenure after the 2023 general elections and the group says it is suing for continuity in infrastructural development.

An Islamic group, Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has described President Muhammadu Buhari as the father of modern-day Nigeria.

This Day newspaper reports that the group made this known recently while hailing the infrastructural exploit of the president over the years.

The federal government last year says it will commence the construction of four new rail projects within the country. Photo Credit: (Femi Adesina)

Vice-chairman of (MURIC) in Oyo states, Barrister Abdul Wahid Lawal said President Buhari has been exceptional in his quest for a new and improved Nigeria most especially in the area of rail transportation.

Moments after having a feel of the Lagos-Ibadan rail service, Lawal said it was a wonderful experience and a great stride for the development of Nigeria, Legit.ng gathered.

He said:

“The picnic began immediately after arriving in Ibadan. The event afforded members of MURIC from the three branches in Lagos, Ogun, and Oyo, to get to know one another and to cross-fertilize ideas.

“During the picnic, the team reviewed their experiences onboard the Buhari train from Lagos to Ibadan. The general consensus was that the trip was an eye-opener as it availed them the opportunity to know more about the Nigerian Railway Corporation, the facilities now available onboard the Buhari train and the advantages of the rail transport system.”

Lagos-Ibadan rail service is the best - MURIC

Some members of the group also narrated their experience while onboard stating that it was a wonderful experience.

Members of the group also gave their thoughts on the inbuilt features of the rail service stating that it was comfortable and soothing as they described it as the best.

Reacting to the rail facility, the director of the group, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, commended President Buhari for putting up a state-of-the-art project like the Lagos-Ibadan rail service.

He said the project will foster economic stability and also ensure ease in mobility for residence within the axis where it is stationed.

However, some members also expressed concern about the lack of continuity culture that has been a problem in Nigeria in time past.

The members hope that the incoming administration will be able to thread on the path and vision of the president to foster development and advancement.

FG plans four new railway project in 2022

It will be recalled that the federal made its commitment to rail transport known when it announced the construction of four new rail project.

The minister for transportation, Rotimi Amaechi made this known stating that there will be a rehabilitation of some rail tracks in addition to the new project.

Amaechi said the four new project included, Ibadan-Kano rail service, Port Harcourt-Maiduguri, Kano-Maradi and Lagos-Calabar rail lines.

FG takes delivery of 86 new trains

Shortly after announcing the new project, the federal government followed up announcing that it has received new trains for rail services in Nigeria.

The first batch of the eight-six locomotives that were conveyed through rail has arrived in the country.

Similarly, the federal government also revealed that more than 600km of standard gauge rail lines have already been revamped,

