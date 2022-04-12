Again, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has established dominance in Katsina as it cleared all the local government seats in the state

However, the Katsina state independent electoral commission says it is still waiting on results in Daura and Funtua local government

It was also gathered that elections were canceled in Dutsin-Ma local government due to some electoral challenges that forced the commission to refer to the electoral act

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has proven to be dominant in Katsina as winning 31 local government seats at the local government polls, PM News reports.

This was made known on Tuesday, April 12 by the secretary of the Katsina state independent electoral commission, Alhaji Lawal Faskari.

Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari. Photo Credit: (@GovernorMasari)

Source: Twitter

Faskari during the announcement disclosed that elections in Daura the local government of President Buhari and Funtua local government areas were not completed.

Legit.ng gathered that elections were also cancelled in Dutsin-Ma due to some electoral challenges with the secretary of the electoral commission revealing that the election was conducted peacefully in other areas.

It was also gathered that 12 political parties participated in the election while results were collated in 328 wards with the exception of Daura and Funtua where results are still yet to be announced.

He said:

“The commission, therefore, wishes to announce that APC has won all the 31 chairmanship and 328 councillorship seats so far collated.”

KTSIEC lauds electoral process, congratulates winners

The commission however congratulated the winners of the polls and lauded them for their comportment and good conduct during the electoral process.

He said:

“KTSIEC also wishes to express its gratitude to the electorate and other stakeholders, and the entire people of the state for the overwhelming support and cooperation extended to it.”

