The All Progressives Congress, APC, has again taken charge of all local governments in the state after the Saturday poll

Kebbi State Independent Electoral Commission (KSIEC) reveals figures of political parties that had come out to contest in the election

KSIEC says the election was successful because it enjoyed support from stakeholders who actively ensured that the election was peaceful

Birni-Kebbi, Kebbi - The Kebbi state All Progressives Congress (APC) has comfortably won the local government elections held on Saturday, February 5.

PM News reports that the ruling APC won all the available seats in the state.

Legit.ng gathered that a statement signed by the chairman, Kebbi State Independent Electoral Commission (KSIEC), Aliyu Mohammed-Mera, and issued to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi on Monday, February 6, disclosed that 18 political parties registered for the election.

The ruling APC in Kebbi has defeated PDP and other parties in the just conducted local government poll.

Source: UGC

The statement further revealed that one political party later pulled out, leaving the remaining ones to jostle for the various positions.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The KSIEC boss recalled that voters in the state came out to carry out their voting rights on the right leadership that they desire at the grassroots.

He said that after the collation of results from the wards and local governments, the APC won all the 21 chairmanship positions and also swept all the 225 available councillorship seats.

The chairman said the success recorded in the election was due to the cooperation and the huge contribution the commission got from all stakeholders. He listed some of the stakeholders who showed great support including security agencies, media, civil society organizations, and political parties.

Legit.ng recalls that in 2019, the All Progressives Congress, APC, swept all 21 local governments in a similar election in the state.

The electoral umpire, while announcing the result then noted that the outcome had been made public already by wards and local government returning officers before his announcement.

He added that other political parties in the exercise did poorly and failed to impress their supporters.

Usually, in most states of the federation, a sitting governor uses his influence to ensure his party secures victory in local elections so as to garner support ahead of re-election or when he chooses his anointed candidate.

Nigeria's local government or grassroots politics is widely believed to be the toughest among the three tiers of government.

Source: Legit.ng