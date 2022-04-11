Chief Olabode George has expressed concern about PDP leaving its presidential ticket open ahead of the 2023 general elections

The PDP chieftain made his position known amid reports that the opposition will not zone its presidential ticket

According to George, PDP must make a strong statement that the party's presidential ticket has been zoned to the south

Lagos - Chief Olabode George, a former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) deputy national chairman (South) has warned the party against leaving its presidential ticket open for all members to contest.

The Guardian reported that the PDP chieftain made this known at the weekend in Lagos state. He also pointed out that the PDP could not allow a crisis to fester in an election year

George went on to note that the two most viable electoral zones of the country,Lagos, Kano, Anambra and Abia states w

saying the party crisis were politically ominous.

George said the PDP must make a definitive statement that it is zoning the presidency to the South in line with the constitution of the party.

He also appealed to the National Chairman of the PDP, Iyorchia Ayu, to put the party on winning ways by correcting some pitfalls that could mar the party’s chances of winning the forthcoming 2023 general election or face imminent defeat.

George, a permanent Board of Trustees member of the party, who spoke at the weekend in Lagos, pointed out that the PDP could not allow a crisis to fester in an election year in the two most viable electoral zones of the country, saying the party crisis in Lagos, Kano, Anambra and Abia states were politically ominous.

He said the party’s congress conducted by the Chairman of the Electoral Committee for the Lagos State congress of PDP and Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, that produced the present executives in the state was botched and inconclusive, saying until the process is reversed, the party will be in disarray in the state.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that five southern governors elected on the platform of the PDP have demanded that the party must respect the zoning agreement.

The governors reiterated their position after a three-hour closed-door meeting in Abuja, the nation’s capital, on Friday, April 8.

The chairman of the PDP Southern Governors Forum and governor of Abia state, Okezie Ikpeazu insisted that the party must consider the south for the sake of fairness and equity.

Source: Legit.ng