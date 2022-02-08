The All Progressives Congress (APC) is serious about its ambition to clear the FCT, Abuja council election

This is why the ruling party on Tuesday, February 8, appointed top chieftains as members of its campaign council

The council is to be chaired by the Nasarawa and Ebonyi state governors, Abdullahi Sule and David Umahi

Nasarawa and Ebonyi state governors, Abdullahi Sule and David Umahi have been inaugurated as the co-chairmen of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Campaign Council for FCT, Abuja councils election 2022.

Both APC governors are to chair the council at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, AIT News reports.

The APC is ready to win the FCT local government election (Photo: All Progressives Congress)

A prominent member of the council for the FCT council polls scheduled to be held on Saturday, February 12, is the immediate past governor of the northern state, Senator Umaru Tanko Al-makura.

The council was inaugurated by the national chairman, of the party's Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee Governor, Mai Mala Buni.

During the inaugural ceremony, Buni charged members of the council to ensure the APC's victory at the forthcoming election.

FCT LG poll: Six governors, Mark, Saraki to lead PDP campaign

Meanwhile, ahead of the February 12, local government area council elections in the FCT, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday, February 4, set up the national campaign council.

Announced by the PDP's national organizing secretary, Hon. Umar Bature, the council will be chaired by Governor Samuel Ortom while his Oyo counterpart, Seyi Makinde was the secretary.

Other members of the council are:

Governor Aminu Tambuwal Governors Mohammed Bala Governor Nyesom Wike Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi Senator Walid Jibrin David Mark Bukola Saraki Enyinnaya Abaribe Ibrahim Idris, Ndudi Elumelu Sen. Philip Aduda Sen. Uche Ekwunife Prof. Jerry Gana Hajiya Zainab Maina Sen. Gabriel Suswam Magaret Icheen Sen. Zainab Kure Sen. Solomon Ewuga Theophilus Dakas Shan Kamaldeen Adeyemi Ajibade Jiba Y. Micah Hassan U. Sokodabo Ngbede John Zakka Dogo Sunday Sam Uhuotu Babatunde Mohammed Francis Orogu Tanko Beji Chris Hassan Abdulrahman Mohammed Chief Felicia Ebun Owolabi Hajiya Hadiza Mohammed

The attack on the PDP secretariat and the property of a prominent party member in Gombe state had gotten the opposition's attention.

Legit.ng gathered that Debo Ologunagba, PDP national publicity secretary on Wednesday, February 2, condemned in strong terms the arson by hoodlums suspected to be working for the APC.

Ologunagba in a statement shared on Facebbok, described the attack on its office as cowardly, criminal as well as a great threat to democracy, national security and peaceful co-existence in our country.

