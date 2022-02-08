Global site navigation

FCT LG polls: APC Means Business, Appoints Influential Chieftains As Campaign Council Members
Politics

by  Onyirioha Nnamdi
  • The All Progressives Congress (APC) is serious about its ambition to clear the FCT, Abuja council election
  • This is why the ruling party on Tuesday, February 8, appointed top chieftains as members of its campaign council
  • The council is to be chaired by the Nasarawa and Ebonyi state governors, Abdullahi Sule and David Umahi

Nasarawa and Ebonyi state governors, Abdullahi Sule and David Umahi have been inaugurated as the co-chairmen of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Campaign Council for FCT, Abuja councils election 2022.

Both APC governors are to chair the council at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, AIT News reports.

Mai Mala Buni
The APC is ready to win the FCT local government election (Photo: All Progressives Congress)
Source: Facebook

A prominent member of the council for the FCT council polls scheduled to be held on Saturday, February 12, is the immediate past governor of the northern state, Senator Umaru Tanko Al-makura.

The council was inaugurated by the national chairman, of the party's Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee Governor, Mai Mala Buni.

During the inaugural ceremony, Buni charged members of the council to ensure the APC's victory at the forthcoming election.

FCT LG poll: Six governors, Mark, Saraki to lead PDP campaign

Meanwhile, ahead of the February 12, local government area council elections in the FCT, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday, February 4, set up the national campaign council.

Announced by the PDP's national organizing secretary, Hon. Umar Bature, the council will be chaired by Governor Samuel Ortom while his Oyo counterpart, Seyi Makinde was the secretary.

Other members of the council are:

  1. Governor Aminu Tambuwal
  2. Governors Mohammed Bala
  3. Governor Nyesom Wike
  4. Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi
  5. Senator Walid Jibrin
  6. David Mark
  7. Bukola Saraki
  8. Enyinnaya Abaribe
  9. Ibrahim Idris,
  10. Ndudi Elumelu
  11. Sen. Philip Aduda
  12. Sen. Uche Ekwunife
  13. Prof. Jerry Gana
  14. Hajiya Zainab Maina
  15. Sen. Gabriel Suswam
  16. Magaret Icheen
  17. Sen. Zainab Kure
  18. Sen. Solomon Ewuga
  19. Theophilus Dakas
  20. Shan Kamaldeen
  21. Adeyemi Ajibade
  22. Jiba Y. Micah
  23. Hassan U. Sokodabo
  24. Ngbede John
  25. Zakka Dogo Sunday
  26. Sam Uhuotu
  27. Babatunde Mohammed
  28. Francis Orogu
  29. Tanko Beji
  30. Chris Hassan
  31. Abdulrahman Mohammed
  32. Chief Felicia Ebun Owolabi
  33. Hajiya Hadiza Mohammed

The attack on the PDP secretariat and the property of a prominent party member in Gombe state had gotten the opposition's attention.

Legit.ng gathered that Debo Ologunagba, PDP national publicity secretary on Wednesday, February 2, condemned in strong terms the arson by hoodlums suspected to be working for the APC.

Ologunagba in a statement shared on Facebbok, described the attack on its office as cowardly, criminal as well as a great threat to democracy, national security and peaceful co-existence in our country.

