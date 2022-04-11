A group has described former President Goodluck Jonathan as the right candidate for the 2023 presidential election

The Northern Patriots for National Unity (NPNU) said Jonathan has the required experience and capability needed to lead the country

According to NPNU, Nigeria and her people would benefit heavily from President Buhari and the APC persuading Jonathan to contest for presidency

The Northern Patriots for National Unity (NPNU) has asked the All Progressives Congress (APC) to cede the presidential ticket of the party, to the south-south geopolitical zone.

The group said it is important that the ruling party also invites former President Goodluck Jonathan to make himself available as the candidate of the party ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

A group from the northern region of the country has appealed to President Buhari and the APC to hand the presidential ticket to Goodluck Jonathan. Photo: Aso Rock Villa

Insisting that the current political and security situation in the country requires that power should shift to the south, the group said Nigeria needs a president who has the experience and is capable of leading the nation out of the current quagmire.

Need for stability and unity in Nigeria

The group also said that Nigerians especially those from the northern region are desirous of stability in the region.

It added that fielding former President Jonathan as the candidate of the party will give fairness, equity and natural justice a chance by allowing a president of the southern extraction.

According to the group, considering the circumstances under which Nigerians have found themselves, it is the right of every eligible citizen to aspire for elective positions.

It said:

"We are of the opinion that political gladiators within the APC will give President Buhari the honour of bringing diverse interests within the party together.

"And also come out with a candidate with wide acceptability and tendency to stabilise the polity these will strongly believe, are attributes that Dr Goodluck Jonathan possess.

The group explained that by May 2023, President Muhammadu Buhari, who is a northerner, should have completed two tenures of four years each as provided for in the Nigerian Constitution.

It added that to insist that another northerner should continue in power beyond May 2023 may be politically immoral hence the arrangement for power shift has become the norm.

The group noted:

"Our position is further hinged on the fact that the power rotation to the south-south, will tremendously assist in mitigating political tension by creating a platform for power-sharing in the country. We stand for justice and freedom for all."

Goodluck Jonathan’s kinsmen accuse Obaseki of distorting historical facts for political gain

Politicians were earlier cautioned against using former president, Goodluck Jonathan, for political clout.

The warning was given by Jonathan's kinsmen from the Otuoke community in Yenogoa the Bayelsa state's capital city.

The paramount leader of the community, King Ariwareni Paul, said some politicians and public commentators use the former president's political career to pave way for 2023.

Investigation into Goodluck Jonathan’s convoy accident begins

The FCT FRSC had revealed that the accident of the convoy of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan was caused by overspeeding.

Samuel Ogar Ochi, the sector commander of the FCT commission said this outcome is a result of opening findings.

He however noted that an in-depth investigation will begin in earnest to unearth the real cause of the accident.

Source: Legit.ng