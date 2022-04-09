Some kinsmen of the president, Goodluck Jonathan have warned politicians to refrain from unhealthy propaganda and distortion of historical facts in their quest for power ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The kinsmen cautioned the politicians against using distorted facts especially as it pertains to presidential timelines and the duration of the tenure of Jonathan's presidency before power shift to President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress.

Jonathan's kinsmen have been accused of distorting historical facts for political gains. Photo: Goodluck Jonathan

Source: Facebook

In a statement issued by the paramount ruler of the Otuoke community, King Ariwareni Paul in Yenaoga, Bayelsa state's capital city and seen by Legit.ng, the kinsmen frowned at some politicians' "obsession with continuing lies and misinformation against their son, Jonathan".

Paul said politicians and public commentators in their bid to win cheap sympathy ahead of the 2023 elections have taken to maligning Jonathan and his political career.

The community leader said they have observed a narrative of misinformation on the five-year tenure of former president Jonathan which some political hirelings and propagandists have wrongly claimed to have lasted six years.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

According to Paul, these individuals ostensibly agree with their predetermined selfish narrative which he described as a distortion of historical facts ahead of the 2023 election.

He said:

“We have read in the news and watched on TV the deliberate misinformation of the public on the political timeline of former Presidents, especially concerning the number of years spent by President Jonathan in office."

Distorting facts about Jonathan

According to King Paul, he was reacting to a misleading short documentary on Nigeria’s leadership tenures by Don Pedro Obaseki titled, ‘PDP 2023: The Arithmetic of Zoning'.

The traditional ruler said that he wondered why such a man who is supposed to have a reasonable knowledge of historical events in Nigeria would willingly opt to distort and misrepresent recent significant occurrences in the political evolution of our dear nation.

He added:

"We believe this was not an error on the side of Obaseki but a deliberate mangling of Nigeria’s political history in pursuit of the political desires of his paymasters.”

“It is on record that Jonathan took his oath of office and was sworn in as President on May 6, 2010, following the death of his boss, President Yar’Adua.

"He later contested in 2011 polls and was subsequently sworn into office on May 29, 2011, and he handed over to his successor on May 29, 2015. So how does May 2010 to May 2015 amounts to 6 years"

Also assuming that the Obaseki had decided to add the three months Jonathan served as acting president, from when the doctrine of necessity was passed by the National Assembly specifically on February 9, 2010, Paul said that would only amount to five years and four months and definitely not six years

He noted:

“Individuals and groups are free to promote any candidate of their choice but Nigerians should not be misinformed for their personal reasons.

“We have observed that an otherwise credible television station has been promoting this falsehood in the form of advertisements and documentaries and we are advising them to retract this error. We also admonish sponsors of the advert to get their facts right and stop misinforming Nigerians.”

Investigation into Goodluck Jonathan’s convoy accident begins

The FCT FRSC had revealed that the accident of the convoy of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan was caused by overspeeding.

Samuel Ogar Ochi, the sector commander of the FCT commission said this outcome is a result of opening findings.

He however noted that an in-depth investigation will begin in earnest to unearth the real cause of the accident.

Jonathan breaks silence on accident involving convoy

Meanwhile, Goodluck Jonathan had spoken about the accident involving his convoy in Abuja on Wednesday evening, April 6.

Jonathan in a statement released by his media aide, Ikechukwu Eze, confirmed that two police officers who made up the team convoy died instantly.

He said the accident involved a car conveying the security men working with him, adding that two other officers sustained injuries.

Source: Legit.ng