The FCT FRSC has revealed that the accident of the convoy of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan was caused by over speeding

Samuel Ogar Ochi, the sector commander of the FCT commission said this outcome is a result of an opening findings

He however noted that an in-depth investigation will begin in earnest to unearth the real cause of the accident

Opening investigation into the accident of former President Goodluck Jonathan’s convoy has revealed that the cause of the incident might be a result of over speeding, Daily Trust reports.

Revealing this information, the sector commander of the FCT FRSC, Samuel Ogar Ochi said that an in-depth investigation into the incident will commence in due course.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has been rumored to be interested in contesting for the 2023 presidential seat. Photo Credit: (Goodluck Jonathan)

Ochi revealed that before the arrival of FRSC operatives at the scene of the incident, the victims had been evacuated, Legit.ng gathered.

He said:

“For me as the FCT FRSC sector commander, I got the information about the crash and swung into action by proceeding to the National Hospital to confirm the status of the victims.

“And from what we gathered was that that vehicle could be on the speed. It was going at a particular speed that made it possible for the driver to lose control.”

The FCT sector commander also revealed that two persons involved in the accident reportedly died shortly after speaking with them at the hospital.

He confirmed that the victims as recorded by the hospital were four persons while two lost their lives while receiving treatment.

Ochi further revealed that the remaining two victims who were also injured were responding to treatment.

Ijaw Youths Council calls for probe on Jonathan’s convoy accident

Also reacting to the accident, the Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) Worldwide urged security agencies concerned in the case of the accident to conduct immediate probing on the matter.

The IYC also advised that the outcome of the probe should be made public to Nigerians.

The group made this known in a statement issued in Port Harcourt, by the national president, Peter Timothy Igbifa.

Igbifa decried that the accident was a premeditated attempt to end the life of the Bayelsa-born politician.

He said:

“It is obvious that some people are after the former president. They want him dead. And we believe it is not unconnected with the constant appearance of his name in the forthcoming 2023 (presidential) election.”

According to the statement, the group said it will not condone a reoccurrence of such an event and threatened that it will rain down a revolutionary movement in the country if anything happens to the Ex-president.

The group however urged all security agencies to intensify the safety of the former president stating that it will be humiliating to the nation that an ex-president died in a planned accident.

Jonathan breaks silence on accident involving convoy

Meanwhile, Goodluck Jonathan has spoken about the accident involving his convoy in Abuja on Wednesday evening, April 6.

Jonathan in a statement released by his media aide, Ikechukwu Eze, confirmed that two police officers who made up the team of convoy died instantly.

He said the accident involved a car conveying the security men working with him, adding that two other officers sustained injuries.

FRSC confirms accident, gives update

Moments after the announcement of the accident, the federal road safety commission (FRSC) also confirmed the death of two persons in the accident.

FRSC spokesperson, Bisi Kazeem, added that two other aides were also hospitalised at the National hospital in Abuja after they sustained various degrees of injury.

He said the former president was not injured as the car he was in was not part of the ones that crashed.

