Ahead of the 2023 general elections, children of some prominent Nigerian politicians have announced their interests in contesting for various offices, including governorship and House of Representative seats.

While some may express moral reservations about the emerging developments, there is no constitutional provision barring children of political office holders/politicians from joining politics, voting and being voted for.

This piece curates a list of some prominent children of top Nigerian politicians ready to take shots at the elective seats in 2023.

Governorship elections

1. Alhaji Sagir Bafarawa

In Sokoto state, Alhaji Sagir Bafarawa, son of a former governor of the northwestern state, Attahiru Bafarawa, recently declared his intention to contest for the governorship seat in the platform of the PDP.

The young Bafarawa is the Sokoto state commissioner for environment.

It was learnt that he announced his interest in the governorship seat at a meeting with members of the PDP executive committee.

2. Mustapha Sule Lamido

In 2023, Mustapha Sule Lamido, son of a former governor of the state and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Sule Lamido, wants to become Jigawa governor.

The young Lamido has already obtained a governorship nomination form of the PDP, according to Daily Trust.

3. Ahmed Ahmadu Adamu Mu’azu Jnr

Ahead of the next general elections, Ahmed Ahmadu Adamu Mu’azu Jnr, son of a former Bauchi governor, Ahmadu Adamu Mu’azu, has also indicated interest to contest the 2023 governorship election on the PDP platform.

He has already purchased the PDP nomination form and has started establishing his campaign structure in the state.

House of Reps

4. Bello El-Rufai

Bello El-Rufai, son of the governor of Kaduna state, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, is interested in becoming a member of the House of Representatives in 2023.

He intends to contest on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

5. Pam Jonah Jang

In Plateau state, Pam Jonah Jang, son of the state's former governor, Jonah Jang, wants to contest for the Jos South/Jos East federal constituency election in 2023.

He has also secured the PDP's nomination form which was reportedly purchased for him by a committee of friends.

INEC announces new dates for 2023 general elections

Meanwhile, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced new dates for the 2023 elections.

Professor Mahmood Yakubu, national chairman of the commission, made the announcement at a news conference in Abuja, the Federal capital city.

He said presidential and national assembly elections will now hold on Saturday, February 25, 2023, while governorship and state houses of assembly elections will hold on March 11, 2023.

