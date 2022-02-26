The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced new dates for the 2023 elections.

This was announced by the National Chairman of the commission, Professor Mahmood Yakubu at a news conference in Abuja, the Federal capital.

According to him, the Presidential and National Assembly elections will now hold on Saturday, February 25, 2023, while governorship and state houses of assembly elections will hold on March 11, 2023.

Yakubu explained that the new date is to allow for conformity with the provisions of the Electoral laws which stipulates that elections notice be published at least 260 days to the elections

The INEC boss also said the Electoral guidelines will also be published in due course.

