The battle for the 2023 presidential election is getting more interesting as Pastor Tunde Bakare has officially joined the race

The founder of Citadel Global Community Church (formerly known as Latter Rain Assembly) says he is the best person to lead the nation from 2023

Bakare declared his interest at the ‘Unveiling Project 16 to Nigerians in diaspora’ which was held virtually on Saturday, April 9

Channels TV reports that the man of God made the disclosure in a speech while signalling his interest to run for president in 2023.

According to him, Nigerians need a leader who can reconcile grievous historical and current differences following the prevailing state of the nation.

Bakare declared his interest at the ‘Unveiling Project 16 to Nigerians in diaspora’ tagged “The portrait is a new Nigeria” held virtually on Saturday, April 9, Premium Times added.

His declaration came on the same day the former governor of Rivers State and Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, formally declared his intention to join the race to Aso Rock

Nigerian react

Many are not in support of Bakare joining the list of people who want to take over from President Muhammadu Buhari. The cleric has been slammed on Twitter.

@firstladyship said:

"Pastor Tunde Bakare is not a man of God. He must repent from telling lies on the pulpit. An elder must respect his old age, otherwise children will remove his cap."

@cchukudebelu said:

"I don't consider Tunde Bakare to a serious person - so his declarations for the presidency are as far as I am concerned, a running joke."

@theonly1acre said:

"If Tunde Bakare becomes President as par No. 16, be rest assured he will change Nigeria’s name to UAR. Still don’t know how his church,Latter Rain Assembly became Citadel Global Community Church. Merchandising Politcal Pastor False Prophet."

@ChinazaAwadike said:

"Pastor Tunde Bakare the No #16. He was born for this purpose to contest under his church party. 2023 no go easy Be like na only me never declare ohh. You people should pressure me an."

@Sunero14 said:

"I don’t blame Tunde Bakare , I blame those still going to his church and those still adding pastor to him. Pastor linus."

@uba_dike said:

"Tunde Bakare is one devil agent in the house of God, masquerading as a pastor. A definition of double standard chameleon."

