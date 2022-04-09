The 2023 race is getting more interesting by the day as top ministers under President Muhammadu Buhari are showing interest in the nation's most exalted position, the office of the presidency

This is as the minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has declared to contest for president under the ruling APC

He made this declaration at the Adokiye Amiesimaka International Stadium, Port Harcourt for, Rivers state APC's special thanksgiving

Rt Honourable Rotimi Amaechi, minister of transportation, has joined the 2023 presidential race.

Amaechi, who has severally denied being interested in the race, declared his interest on Saturday, April 9, at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium Port Harcourt, venue of the Rivers APC Thanksgiving service.

The minister who said he would be running under the platform of the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), confirmed this development via a post on his official Facebook page.

Amaechi says he is interested in succeeding President Muhammadu Buhari. Photo credit: Rt Hon Chibuike R Amaechi

Source: Facebook

He wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“I stand before you today to declare my intention and submit my application to serve as your next President."

Amaechi has been in government since 1999, serving two terms as Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly (1999-2007), and two terms as Governor of Rivers (2007-2015).

He is one of the few ministers President Muhammadu Buhari reappointed in 2019.

Kaduna train attack: El-Rufai, Amaechi’s confessions confirm complicity by APC govt., PDP alleges

The government of the All Progressives Congress had been accused of being complicit in the activities of terrorists across the country.

The allegation against the APC-led government was made by the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party.

According to the opposition, the Nigerian government led by the APC has refused to end terrorists' operations despite intelligence information at its disposal.

2023 presidency: Abdulsalami addresses zoning controversies, sends a powerful message to Tinubu, others

In another development, presidential hopefuls have been urged to ensure they serve as binding factors rather than brewers of hate and violence ahead of the election.

The call was made by a former head of state in Nigeria, Abdulsalami Abubakar at a dialogue organised by Daily Trust Media.

According to the former head of state, those declaring for one elective position or the other must watch their deeds.

Source: Legit.ng