Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state has intensified his presidential campaign with new commitments

Bello who is looking to clinch the presidential ticket of the APC said he will improve the economy of Nigeria if given the mandate to lead

The 46-year-old who recently obtained the presidential form has also appointed the daughter of late MKO Abiola to lead his campaign team

FCT, Abuja - A presidential aspirant under the flagship of the ruling All Progress Congress (APC), Governor Yahaya Bello on Friday, April 8 revealed that he will be nominating a female candidate if he emerges as the presidential flag bearer of the party.

Governor Bello stated this in Abuja at the ongoing “Second Annual GYB Seminar for Nigeria’s Political and Crime Correspondents” attended by Legit.ng

Governor Yahaya Bello is the youngest governor in the history of Nigerian democratic system of government since 1999. Photo Credit: (Yahaya Bello)

He said:

“If I am given the free hand to choose, I will not leave the constituency of my mother. I would love to have the first female VP in 2023.”

Bello who is the youngest governor in the history of Nigeria stated that his administration if given the mandate to lead Nigeria will focus on empowerment and capacity building to foster the smooth running of the Nigerian economy.

While responding to questions on how he intends to improve the economy of Nigeria, the 46-year-old replied by saying that his administration in Kogi has produced 2,000 millionaires.

Prequel to his response, the Okene-born politician pledged 20 million Nigerian millionaires by 2030 if given the mandate to lead the helm of affairs in Aso Rock.

2023: MKO Abiola's daughter to lead Yahaya Bello's campaign council

Also, in a bid to show his love and concern for the inclusion of women in political position, Governor Bello appointed Hafsat Abiola-Costello, daugter of the late MKO Abiola to lead his campaign team.

Hafsat who was ecstatic with the new role said her appointment as Governor Bello's campaign DG is a historic achievement for Nigerian women in politics as she is the first female in the country to head a presidential campaign.

According to her, henceforth women will not be cooks and singers during presidential rallies.

MKO’s daughter breaks silence over new role to lead Yahaya Bello’s presidential campaign

Hafsat Abiola also revealed why she accepted to lead the Presidential campaign of Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state.

She claimed that her decision to work with Bello is because he had the qualities needed to take Nigeria to its right destination.

According to her, one of the similarities between her late father and Governor Bello is their refusal to have political godfathers.

2023: Nigerians don’t need ‘Buhari ProMax’ as president, journalist To Yahaya Bello

However, criticism has also not been far off the presidential ambition of Governor Yahaya Bello ahead of the 2023 polls.

Kogi-born award-winning journalist condemned the leadership style of the governor, especially his alleged poor treatment of workers in the state in terms of payment of percentage salaries and governance in general.

Israel, in a statement signed on Wednesday, March 30, in Lagos, described Yahaya Bello's presidency as "the biggest joke of the century" while cautioning Nigerians against having another Buhari-like president come 2023.

Source: Legit.ng