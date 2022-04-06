The youth leader for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the United Kingdom Usman Shehu has resigned from the party

Shehu sent his resignation through the Kabo ward chairman of the APC in Kano state and copied the UK chapter of the party

The former youth leader of the ruling party has since aligned with ex-governor Rabiu Kwankwaso by joining the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP)

There seems to be apprehension within the All Progressives Congress (APC) following the defection of the party youth leader in the United Kingdom.

Daily Trust reports that Usman Shehu on Tuesday, April 5, dumped the ruling party for the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), a political platform recently adopted by a former governor of Kano state, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

In a letter addressed to the party ward chairman in Kabo local government area, Shehu tendered his resignation to the APC.

A House of Representatives aspirant for the Kabo/Gwarzo constituency of Kano state, Shehu said his decision to dump APC is a result of the party's failure to fulfil its campaign promises to Nigerians.

Failed APC campaign promises

The former APC youth leader also accused the ruling party of sabotaging the overall development of the country.

He said that the APC has also failed to give opportunities to the teeming young Nigerians across the country and in the diaspora.

His words:

“Presently in the country, there are no jobs, ASUU is on strike, there are security challenges, lack of health care facilities, poor economy and lack of youth inclusion in governance."

