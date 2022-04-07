Notable Nigerians have continued to experience their interest to rule in the land ahead of the 2023 election

Recent is the first cousin of former President Musa Yar’Adua, Mr. Ahmed Yar’Adua who has decided to join the 2023 Katsina governorship race

According to the politician, the happenings in the country are enough reason for him to change the narrative beginning from his home state

a cousin to former President Musa Yar’Adua, Mr. Ahmed Yar’Adua, has promised to address insecurity in Katsina state if elected governor.

Yar’Adua, who is a former secretary to the Katsina state government, made the pledge in Abuja on Wednesday, April 6, shortly after purchasing the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) nomination and expression of interest forms.

PM News reports that the aspirant attributed insecurity in the state to poverty, and neglect in governance, especially at the local levels.

Former President Musa Yar’Adua's first cousin joins the Katsina Gubernatorial race. Photo credit: PM News, Christian Science Monitor

Source: Facebook

He said that the local government areas would be his top priority if elected.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

His reason this time

Yar’Adua, who has been contesting for the third time, said he decided to recontest because he believed that he would make a difference this time due to the passion he had for the state.

He expressed confidence that PDP would reclaim the Katsina state, saying “our party has a good chance this time to reclaim the state”.

Speaks about the former leader

The aspirant further stated that despite his relationship with late president Yar’Adua, he stands a better chance of winning the election because of his vast experience in public service.

He added:

“The late President Yar’Adua is my first cousin.

“I believe that I earned my own right to contest for this position.”

2023: PDP's N21m guber form is teaching us to steal, party aspirant

Engr Muttaqha Rabe Darma, a gubernatorial aspirant in Katsina on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has decried the fact that the opposition is selling its expression of interest form at N21 million.

In Darma's opinion, the PDP is indirectly teaching aspirants to steal when they eventually get into office, as the among is, according to him, the salary of a governor for 10 months.

The governorship aspirant who said the sum can be increased to N100 million if nothing is done lamented that the trend will breed slavery and godfatherism in the ruling class.

2023: Resign now if you want to contest, Governor Masari tells cabinet

Also, Governor Masari has issued a note of warning to members of his cabinet to resign if they want to contest for a political position at the 2023 general elections.

According to the governor, it is expedient that the statutory provision of the new electoral act must be followed by members of his cabinet and other political appointees.

He made this pronouncement at a media parley with journalists on Tuesday, March 15, shortly after a meeting with his cabinet members, which also included the presence of his deputy, Alhaji Mannir Yakubu.

Source: Legit.ng